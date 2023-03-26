Moana Pasifika's Christian Leali'ifano tries to select his biggest moment of Wallabies career

The Auckland born former Wallaby Christian Leali’ifano shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 35 and has been a key figure in Moana Pasifika’s second season of Super Rugby.

The first-five will be running the show for their home game against the Hurricanes at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday, but took a break from his preparations to be this week’s guest on Back Chat.

You left New Zealand when you were seven. What have you enjoyed most about being back in New Zealand?

It’s been really enjoyable. Auckland is a bit different, it’s quite a busy city and a little bit expensive, but we have settled in well here.

READ MORE:

* Why Aaron Mauger continues to buy in to what makes Moana Pasifika different in Super Rugby

* Setbacks fail to deter Moana Pasifika as Super Rugby Pacific success story continues

* 'For the giants that went before us': Moana Pasifika celebrate famous first Super Rugby win



What do you miss about Australia?

Just my family. It doesn’t matter where I’m living, as long as I’m close to my family and what I’m happy about is that my wife gets to be close to her family in Hamilton.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Christian Leali’ifano likes the way Aaron Mauger coaches Moana Pasifika.

Who’s the biggest joker in the Moana Pasifika team and would they be too scared to do jokes around yourself and Sekope Kepu.

There are a few there, but I’d go with Ray Niuia, he’s pretty energetic. They’re all awesome and Sekope and myself are pretty good with that sort of stuff. They are a bit intimidated, but they are safe around us.

What’s the worst pronunciation you’ve ever heard of you last name?

Probably ‘Leelifarni’ or something like that. It has got better with the pronunciation of names and commentators are more aware of trying to pronounce it correctly and it’s pleasing to see commentators will come in pre game and ask how to pronounce it properly. Some of the surnames of players might be difficult, but as long as there’s a concerted effort, that’s what matters.

What’s the best thing you’ve watched on Netflix lately?

I haven’t been binging on anything for a while, but I’ve meaning to get onto the sixth season of Peaky Blinders.

What means more to you? Your Wallabies test debut against the Lions or your return test after leukaemia against Argentina in 2019?

They’re hard to split. The first one was really special because it was more the journey of working so hard to try to get to an international level. I spent my whole life trying to get there and I lasted 30 seconds. The second one, it was the adversity through my illness. So they’re pretty hard to split, one’s the whole of your life and the other is a short part of it. Both are really special to me.

You moved to Melbourne when you were young, so did you follow AFL?

A little bit, just through school. Melbourne is such an AFL dominated city. I played it a bit and I wished I picked it up earlier to help with my kicking and fitness. I still enjoy the game. I love watching it, because it’s such a tactical game. North Melbourne Kangaroos are my team. They’ve been struggling for a long time, but we’ve just got Alastair Clarkson as our head coach, who used to be the Hawthorn coach and he took them to many Premierships, so we’re hopeful.

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger is a calm and quiet talker when dealing with the media, does he ever get angry and rip into you guys?

He does, but it’s very rare. But you know that if he does have a stern word it’s coming from a place of care and he wants to see some shift. He’s so calm, kind and caring, so when we know he’s really serious, it’s good for the group. It can’t always be happy days. I love that side of him, that he brings it out when we need it and his timing of it is pretty good.

Where do you see Moana Pasifika in three or four years’ time?

We can definitely be competing at the top end of the table. There is so much growth left in our organisation. This is our second year and we’re already competing with some of the competition’s best. I’m really optimistic about the future of Moana Pasifika and the more talent we can continue to grow and bring through the programme, the more exciting it will be.