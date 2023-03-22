Crusaders in 'no panic' to find Scott Robertson's replacement after All Blacks promotion

The Crusaders insist they aren’t in a rush to fill the biggest boots in Super Rugby coaching history.

Chief executive Colin Mansbridge said they had been talking with a few people, but could now have “more meaningful and authentic conversations’’ now they had clarity after Scott Robertson’s elevation to All Blacks coach in 2024 after six successive titles with the Crusaders.

Mansbridge left a board meeting at Christchurch’s Rugby Park HQ to tell media he was “absolutely stoked’’ for Robertson and had shared “a brief teary moment with him’’ in a phone call after the Tuesday afternoon announcement.

“I think it’s a special day for New Zealand, he’s a wonderful coach, he’s done wonderful things around here and he’s going to make a huge difference.

“We’ve got a bit of certainty, Fossie [Ian Foster] and his crew can get on and get the job done and we all get to enjoy Razor after that.’’

A ripple of applause broke out in the upstairs offices at Rugby Park after Robertson’s livestreamed press conference, and Mansbridge admitted he had had “a brief teary moment’’ with his coach during an emotional phone call.

Asked what he had said to Robertson, Mansbridge choked up a little before replying: “How proud I am of him.’’

“I’m not suggesting Razor’s my kid in any way, shape or form, but when one of your kids move on you just get stoked and really proud and excited.’’

Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

Mansbridge moved on to insist that the Crusaders’ firm focus was on having another successful season under Robertson. “We have to make sure this group has got everything it needs to be successful this year”, saying the 2023 squad “deserve that’’.

He said “90%’’ of his conversations with Robertson had been about the 2023 campaign, and the pair had had a pact “that while he’s away from Rugby Park I wouldn’t ring and he wouldn’t ring me, and I could plausibly deny he had been appointed the [All Blacks] head coach”.

While Mansbridge now knows he won’t have Robertson in 2024, the new All Blacks assistants are yet to be appointed, which could cloud the Crusaders’ succession planning.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Scott Robertson and Crusaders assistant-coach Scott Hansen in 2021.

Scott Hansen is the Crusaders’ senior assistant-coach, but he has been linked to Robertson’s All Blacks ticket in the past.

The Crusaders have never had a head coach from outside their catchment in their 27-year-history – in fact all five former head coaches have been ex-Canterbury players and All Blacks.

Asked if the Crusaders could look beyond their confines, Mansbridge said they had had “external’’ assistants before, citing former Ireland international Ronan O’Gara and Welshman Mark Jones, who worked under Robertson. Going back further, Colin Cooper (Taranaki) and Vern Cotter (Bay of Plenty) were respected assistants to Robbie Deans.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Scott Robertson, Crusaders chairman Grant Jarrold and chief executive Colin Mansbridge in 2018.

“I don’t think the environment’s necessarily a place that isn't conducive to bringing in fresh blood. What’s really important is that [the next head coach] is someone who can influence the culture and be influenced by the culture.

“What’s really clear is you don’t want to blow anything up. Sometimes a substantial blow-up can generate quite a bit of negative momentum. We are not in that space.’’

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Former Crusaders assistant Andrew Goodman.

Andrew Goodman, the former Tasman co-coach, left for Leinster last year after five seasons with the Crusaders where many observers saw him as a potential future Super Rugby head coach.

Asked if there was any release clause in the Leinster contract to allow Goodman to return to the Crusaders, Mansbridge said: “We are always talking to people like Goody, he’s a special human. He’s someone who is influenced by the culture and could influence the culture, yeah, absolutely.’’

But Mansbridge emphasised the Crusaders had “plenty of time and plenty of DNA that can soak through into future seasons, we don’t have to panic too much about that.’’

“We’ve had a few yarns with people, and we’ll keep those going.’’

As for Robertson, Mansbridge said people who left the Crusaders, citing All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan and ex-All Blacks captain Kieran Read remained “part of the whānau’’.

Robertson was “someone who’s had a great rugby brain and has splashed a big coat of paint over this place. We’ll be forever grateful for his contribution, but as he would say, ‘onwards and upwards’.

“Fossie and his crew have got something special, they have clarity and they must be excited about going to a World Cup.

“The other guy will bring something a little different again, there’s a bit of personality there, it’s contagious and it’s hard not to get excited by it.’’