'I'll put it to bed now': Hurricanes coach responds to All Blacks speculation

Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland says he has not heard from Scott Robertson in two months, casting doubt over his involvement in the All Blacks coaching team from 2024.

Holland had been widely tipped to join Robertson as an assistant, having been shoulder-tapped by the Crusaders coach when he was asked to get a team on standby last year.

Holland, who served as an assistant to Robertson at Canterbury before joining the Hurricanes, said it would be an honour to work with the All Blacks.

However, he said his phone has been silent since Robertson was confirmed as Ian Foster’s successor.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes coach Jason Holland.

“I’ll put it to bed now. I haven’t heard from Razor in the last couple of months. We haven’t spoken about it in the last couple of months so unfortunately I haven’t got anything more for you on that,” Holland said.

“I’m not going to tell you I wouldn’t want to be involved in the All Blacks. It’s what I presume everybody is gunning for but at the same time I’ve got to a stage here with the ‘Canes where I feel really comfortable and I’m loving my job here at the moment.

“You’d love to be involved in the All Blacks – that’s the pinnacle – but by the same token I’m loving being here as well.”

Holland is off-contract at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

MORE TO COME