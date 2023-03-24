'Greatest move I ever made': Damian McKenzie savouring his 100th Chiefs match after unexpected shift north

Damian McKenzie will play his 100th Chiefs match against the Waratahs in Sydney on Friday.

Super Rugby Pacific: Waratahs v Chiefs. Where: Allianz Stadium, Sydney. When: 9:35pm, Friday, March 24. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 9:15pm.

Damian McKenzie’s grin has become as regular as ringing cow bells in Chiefs country since he made Hamilton home in 2014.

Nine years later, the livewire playmaker from Gore is reaching a milestone that means he joins an exclusive club with some of the Chiefs’ most revered players.

Friday night’s Super Rugby Pacific match with the Waratahs in Sydney will be his 100th for the Chiefs, eight years after former coach Dave Rennie gave him his debut against the Blues in Auckland.

The 27-year-old has also played for Waikato and 40 tests for the All Blacks, but it’s the Chiefs where McKenzie has truly excelled since his breakout season in 2016, when he also made his test debut off the bench against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

“It's probably not a region I thought I'd be at as a young fella, but it's been the greatest move I ever made to come here,” McKenzie said.

Born and raised in the deep south, after growing up on his family’s farm near Gore, he boarded at Christ’s College in Christchurch when his talent was clear in First XV rugby.

While deeply proud of his roots, McKenzie headed north, and the rest is history, with the 100-match milestone falling in round five with the Chiefs top of the table after four wins on the bounce.

“It is a cool moment. I've been here roughly 10 years and to join this 100 club is pretty special alongside a lot of great Chiefs players,” he said.

After Liam Messam, Hika Elliot, Stephen Donald, Tanerau Latimer, Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Cruden and Brad Weber, McKenzie will be the Chiefs’ ninth centurion after returning from his stint in Japan in 2022.

Whether at fullback or first five-eighth – he has been switched to the former for Friday – McKenzie is one of the fans’ favourites, with an exciting but brave style appealing to generations young and old.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Damian McKenzie on his Chiefs debut against the Blues in 2015.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said McKenzie is a hugely respected player.

“But it's more the human being he is,” McMillan said.

“He always comes in with a smile, he works hard, sets a great example for everybody, puts his body on the line every week, and always gives the best of himself.

“He acknowledges his standing in the community. Even my kids love him to death and want to get his autograph every single week.”

For every scything break or dazzling offload at high speed, he never shirks a tackle on a big man, or from carrying his slight frame into contact, and there are few players as committed to claiming high balls in heavy traffic.

In the modern game, when so many elite players are bigger and heavier than ever, he weighs only 81kg, but reaching 100 Super Rugby matches is testament to his fitness and durability.

But for one serious knee injury, which robbed him of the chance to play in the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019, McKenzie has rarely been injured throughout his career.

There is also the trademark smile when he attempts kicks at goal, something famed sports psychologist David Galbraith came up with and has stuck.

Indeed, he fondly remembers a streak of narrow wins in 2021, when the Chiefs made the Super Rugby Aotearoa final, when that grin was the difference because it was him crossing for the match-winning try or converting a decisive penalty goal.

Chris Hillock/Stuff Damian McKenzie, right, with former coach Dave Rennie in one of his first training sessions with the Chiefs.

“I still get enjoyment out of coming to training each day and the time with your mates after the tough wins you've had,” McKenzie said.

“And that run we had a couple of years ago when we were winning close games – the energy and the excitement that brought was pretty special.”

A third title has eluded the Chiefs throughout McKenzie’s career. They have been close but fallen short.

That prize would be precious. McKenzie would be smiling wider than ever before if the Chiefs were to emulate their Super Rugby successes of 2012 and 2013.

Waratahs v Chiefs

Waratahs: Ben Dowling, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Joey Walton, Dylan Pietsch, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon (c); Will Harris, Michael Hooper, Lachlan Swinton, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Dave Porecki, Te Tera Faulkner. Reserves: Tolu Latu, Tom Lambert, Daniel Botha, Taleni Seu, Zac Von Appen, Harrison Goddard, Harry Wilson, Nemani Nadolo.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber (co-c); Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (co-c), Samipeni Finau, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Daniel Rona, Shaun Stevenson.