Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett trains with NRL club during rest week

The Hurricanes say Jordie Barrett has gone to Australia with their blessing, after their star back was pictured training with NRL club Melbourne Storm this week.

Barrett will miss Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific clash with Moana Pasifika in Auckland, one of three All Blacks given a week off per New Zealand Rugby’s rest protocols where players cannot play more than five games in a row.

But while most All Blacks use the time away from their team environments to go on holiday, Barrett has kept himself busy – training with teams from two rival codes.

The second-five/fullback was pictured training with the Storm in Melbourne on Tuesday, but has also spent some time visiting the Richmond AFL club.

Images of Barrett training in Storm kit, deep in discussion with master coach Craig Bellamy, surfaced on social media ahead Thursday’s team naming but Hurricanes coach Jason Holland stressed it was all above board.

“It’s great for a player to have a PD [personal development] week,” Holland said.

“He’s gone over and he’s not doing much training. He was at Richmond for a day and picking up a few things around kick and catch, which is vital for Jordie, and doing a bit of watching and a bit of kicking and seeing what he can get out of it.

“He hasn’t been doing much with the Storm either, just taking in a different environment, and they have a pretty special coach there so the things he can learn and come back and enlighten me on are going to be great as well.

“I reckon it’s a great way to spend their week and I have no doubt he’s going to be playing a little bit of golf over there as well. It’s a bit of PD and a bit of relaxing.”

Holland said he was not worried about the Storm trying to poach Barrett.

“Jordie has got a lot more to do in union in New Zealand yet,” he added.

“Those things are healthy. If we get too insular and just look inside our own sport and environment then you’re not going forward so I think it’s a really positive thing.”

All Blacks Tyrel Lomax and Dane Coles, and James Blackwell and Du’Plessis Kirifi, have also been rested for Saturday’s fixture against the winless Moana Pasifika, who are rooted at the bottom of the table.

But the Hurricanes have still named a strong team, led by Ardie Savea at No. 8.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kini Naholo has retained his spot in the starting 15 after a stunning debut against the Waratahs.

Winger Kini Naholo has been retained in the starting 15 after scoring two tries on debut against the Waratahs last week, but the Fijian shifts across to the right to accommodate the return of Salesi Rayasi. Julian Savea has been named on the bench.

Bailyn Sullivan replaces Barrett, though he will start at centre with Billy Proctor switching inside to second-five.

Asafo Aumua will start consecutive games at hooker, bringing up 50th appearance for the Hurricanes.

Despite their lowly position on the table, Holland insisted the Hurricanes were not taking Moana Pasifika lightly after losing 24-19 to them in their first meeting last season.

“We didn’t want to rest them all.

“We know the threat that is in front of us in Moana Pasifika and we don’t have a short enough memory to forget what happened last year.

“There’s three boys not playing this week but we’ll space the rest over the next few weeks. It has to happen at some time and we’re in round five and they’re only allowed five [games in a row].

“I’m really confident that whoever is out there, the boys are busting to take an opportunity and we’re blessed with our depth in all those spots.”

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Kini Naholo, Bailyn Sullivan, Billy Proctor, Salesi Rayasi, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea ©, Peter Lakai, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Dominic Bird, Owen Franks, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, TK Howden, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Riley Hohepa, Julian Savea.