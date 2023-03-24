Hurricanes in talks to sign former captain Brad Shields

Brad Shields takes the field during his 100th Super Rugby for the Hurricanes in 2018.

A former Hurricanes captain could be set for a shock return in 2024 – a move that would go a long way to replacing departing star Ardie Savea.

With current captain Savea heading to Japan next year, the Hurricanes plan to fill his massive boots by luring England international Brad Shields home from Europe.

Shields played 103 games for the Hurricanes between 2012 and 2018 and was a key part of their only Super Rugby title triumph in 2016.

Eligible through his parents, the loose forward left New Zealand in 2018 to take up a lucrative deal with London Wasps and commit his international allegiance to England, who were coached by Eddie Jones at the time.

But Wasps’ financial troubles could pave the way for a surprise return in the twilight of his career.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland confirmed they are in talks with Shields about the possibility of signing him for 2024, and he was confident a deal could be struck.

The 31-year-old is currently playing for French club Perpignan. He joined them after Wasps went into administration last year.

“We’ve been talking to Shieldsy,” Holland said. “He’s obviously had a niggly time over there with Wasps folding and he’s still in really, really good nick. We’re having chats, so there’s no point denying that.

“He’s always been one of the superstars of our environment and has got a good sense of humour and works really hard. He’s a pretty special player around his physicality, his ability in the carry and the tackle

“All the things we knew of Shieldsy when he was with the Canes all those years ago we’re still seeing in the last six to ninth months at Wasps and Perpignan.

“It’s exciting to get a Hurricane who has been there and done that, and we know is a proud Hurricane, back into the environment.”

Shields is due back in New Zealand when the French Top 14 wraps up in June.