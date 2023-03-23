Highlander Billy Harmon says Scott Robertson 'fully deserves' All Blacks job - despite being axed by him

Billy Harmon tries to break a tackle against the Blues.

Billy Harmon clearly isn’t the sort of person who holds any grudges.

The Highlanders captain praised the appointment of next All Blacks coach Scott Robertson on Thursday, saying he would bring “a lot of energy to the role”.

Harmon was coached by Robertson at Canterbury and the Crusaders, although he experienced first hand that Robertson can be ‘Razor’ by name and razor by nature.

In fact, Harmon saw the funny side when innocently asked if their connection could mean a swift elevation to the All Blacks next year.

“Well, he cut me a few years ago, so...” Harmon said with a laugh.

The Crusaders’ decision to axe Harmon has arguably been most beneficial for the flanker.

Harmon has subsequently blossomed at the Highlanders, and with the benefit of time and space he was fulsome in his praise for Robertson on Thursday.

“I think it’s probably well deserved, he's won that many titles,” Harmon said.

“I had him for my first couple of years with Canterbury and my first couple years at the Crusaders, and I think we won titles every year.

“So he'll bring a fresh flavour, and it's well deserved.”

Harmon will start in the No 7 jersey for the Highlanders against the Drua on Saturday, after the southerners released a squad with some notable inclusions.

Young hooker Jack Taylor scores stunning try to down Crusaders in trial game [low quality audio].

Locks Josh Dickson and Pari Pari Parkinson are back to stiffen up the pack, but the big inclusion is 19-year-old hooker Jack Taylor.

The Southlander is poised to make his debut off the bench, having already played two games since Sunday.

Taylor started at hooker for the Highlanders’ under-20s side against the Chiefs on Sunday, and the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

However, an injury crisis at hooker – Andrew Makalio and Rhys Marshall both suffered concussions against the Western Force on Sunday – means that Leni Apisai starts and Taylor is recalled from the under-20s tournament taking place in Taupō.

Taylor scored a stunning try against the Crusaders during a preseason game, and head coach Clarke Dermody backed him to perform on Saturday.

“He played a half in the preseason against a pretty good Crusaders team and played really well that game,” Dermody said.

“He’s been with us through the whole preseason so knows all of our stuff, but physically and mentally he's he's ready to go.

“So, that's probably the most important thing, that we're not throwing someone out there that's not ready to play.”

Before selecting Taylor, Dermody may have also been reassured by the example set by another youngster, Jake Te Hiwi, when he came off the bench against the Chiefs a few weeks ago.

On debut, Te Hiwi – a member of the strong New Zealand under 20s side last year – immediately looked at home in the midfield, and has again won a spot on the bench against a physical Drua side.

Dermody also confirmed that Shannon Frizell has a hip flexor injury that will see him miss one or two weeks, while winger Jona Nareki is also not quite ready to return.

“He [Nareki] is not quite ready,” Dermody said. “He’s back running, which is good, but he’s still got to get through a few things before he's returned to play.”