Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua bides his time in pursuit of All Blacks recall

Asafo Aumua will play his 50th game for the Hurricanes against Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Super Rugby Pacific, round five: Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes Where: Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland When: Saturday, 7.05pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua has learnt to be patient throughout his Super Rugby Pacific career.

The explosive frontrower was given a rapid introduction to test rugby, making his All Blacks debut in 2017 before he had even played for the Hurricanes.

But opportunities to play meaningful minutes in Super Rugby have not come easy for a hooker with an eye for the try-line.

He has had to share the No. 2 jersey with All Blacks veteran Dane Coles – one of the Hurricanes’ greatest-ever players.

Aumua will bring up a special milestone when he takes the field at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday, making 50th appearance for the Hurricanes in just his 24th start for the team.

The six-test hooker said it had taken him longer than he would have liked, reaching the half century in his sixth season with the Hurricanes, but you won’t hear Aumua complaining about being the No. 2 to a “world-class” No. 2 like Coles.

Aumua said he will miss having Coles around next year, even though his retirement should give a player with 10 Super Rugby tries to his name more opportunities to start, and push his case for All Blacks selection.

After helping Wellington win the NPC, Aumua joined the All Blacks on the end of the year tour as injury cover, but he never took the field.

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend,” the quietly spoken Aumua said ahead of his 50th game for the Hurricanes.

“I thought it would come a bit earlier, the 50, but to play 50 games is special. To play one is good but to play 50 is something else.

“It’s not that hard [playing behind Coles]. He’s been a mentor of mine since I joined the team. I don’t really stress about game time as much.

“I’m going to miss him. Not just the on-field stuff, but in the changing room after games.”

With the assistance of captain Ardie Savea, Aumua said he has learnt how to behave more professionally, especially around his diet.

Marty Melville/Photosport Asafo Aumua, right, has scored 10 tries in his 49 appearances for the Hurricanes.

After his first All Blacks tour, he said he “blew out” and put on 10kg.

“I’m probably still holding it right now, though holding it a bit better,” he said.

“It was a big learning curve, you can’t just switch off after making a big team like that. You’ve got to keep the ball rolling and train hard.

“It’s mainly around the eating. I’m a proud Samoan boy and love my food.”

With Coles rested for Saturday’s clash against the winless Moana Pasifika, along with Jordie Barrett and Tyrel Lomax, Aumua has been given a rare opportunity to make consecutive starts.

He will be backed up by new signing Hame Faiva.

The Auckland-born Faiva is an Italian international who returned to New Zealand after his English club, Worcester Warriors, went into administration.

Aumua described Faiva as a “character” – similar to Coles.

Faiva has joined the Hurricanes as an injury replacement for Jacob Devery, but he will be a useful addition with Coles and Aumua both slated to miss games under New Zealand Rugby’s All Blacks rest policy.

“I played against him in my first year out of school in 2016 then he disappeared to Italy for a while and he did good over there. He’s a character, he loves to joke around but when it comes to rugby he’s on.”

That Aumua is having to sit out games just because he travelled with the All Blacks last year is somewhat curious given he has not played test rugby since 2021, but it does suggest he is still on the radar for the Rugby World Cup.

Aumua said the World Cup was a big goal of his, but he will have to make the most of every opportunity if he is to usurp any of Coles, Codie Taylor or Samisoni Taukei’aho – the big mover in 2022.

“I haven’t talked to them [the All Blacks selectors] much lately but at the beginning of the year we had a camp and it was more around just nailing my set-piece and if there’s any x-factor show it on game day.”

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Kini Naholo, Bailyn Sullivan, Billy Proctor, Salesi Rayasi, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (c), Peter Lakai, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Dominic Bird, Owen Franks, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, TK Howden, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Riley Hohepa, Julian Savea.