Moana Pasifika still chasing first win but hoping history repeats against Hurricanes

Lotu Insi will again play at No 8 for Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Super Rugby Pacific: Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Moana Pasifika will go into Saturday night’s game against the Hurricanes still looking for their first win of the season, but Aaron Mauger feels all is not lost.

With eight of the 12 teams in Super Rugby Pacific advancing to the playoffs there is plenty of time left for the new team to make a run to be involved in knockout footy and while they’ve had heavy losses to the Chiefs (52-29) and Brumbies (62-36), their defeats to Fijian Drua and Force were for a combined five points.

“Ideally in terms of outcomes we’d like to have a few more wins on the board and there have definitely been two winnable games for us,” Mauger said.

“The other two games, against two unbeaten teams (Chiefs and Brumbies), we had them under pressure for large periods.

“There are lots of positives, but also some key gaps that have been highlighted, most notably just staying on for 80 minutes.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Moana Pasifika are back at Mt Smart Stadium this weekend for the first time since their round one game against Fijian Drua.

“It was a recurring theme for us last year. We have closed the gap and there are a lot of parts of our game that are in a better place than where they were this time last year.

“There is a way to go, but just because we don’t have an outcome on the scoreboard, doesn’t mean we haven’t been doing some good things well.

“Obviously, we’d like to have had a couple of wins and the Drua and Force were both winnable games that we felt we let slip.”

Defence has been an issue at times for Moana Pasifika, with only the Highlanders conceding more points over the first four games of the season and that issue was starkly highlighted in the final quarter last weekend in Canberra.

“At the 57-minute mark against the Brumbies we were up 36-34 and we were disappointed they had 34 on the board, because there were some real soft moments,” Mauger said.

“A couple of lineouts, defensive mauls, we missed some role execution and gave them a couple of soft tries.

“In reality, that could have been 36-20 and you start to turn the screw the other way on one of the best teams in the competition.

“But the last 20 minutes were disappointing, that we fell off and couldn’t stay in the game.

“We’ve got to keep working hard and find ways to win those games.”

The Hurricanes will be without All Blacks Jordie Barrett, Dane Coles and Tyrel Lomax for Saturday’s clash, with Jason Holland deciding this would be a good week to give them a rest due to NZ Rugby’s load management policy.

Mauger doesn’t regard this as Holland feeling they don’t need those three stars to beat Moana Pasifika.

“I don’t think the Hurricanes are disrespecting us at all. I know they would have done their homework and prepared well for us,” he said.

“They know we’re a threat, as we’ve shown over the first four games, we can put any team under pressure.

“They know that if we have an 80-minute performance they’re going to have to be at their best to stay with us.”

Last year Moana Pasifika recorded their first ever Super Rugby win against the Hurricanes, with a 24-19 golden point victory, thanks to a try from Danny Toala. That win last March was huge for the young club.

“We weren’t expecting that to happen so early, to be in a position to win games against established Super Rugby teams like that, we were expecting it maybe through the season,” Mauger said.

“But it did show what’s capable when everything comes together and the raw talent and potential we have in our squad.

"It was a magic moment for us and it will be etched into the memory of our people forever.”

Christian Leali’ifano will again captain Moana Pasifika on Saturday, with Mauger saying Sekope Kepu, who is recovering from a snapped achilles tendon, out for a while yet.

“He’s still a couple of weeks away from putting his boots on and getting into full team trainings,” Mauger said.

“He is on schedule or slightly behind and we’ll have to see how he reacts when he goes through these stages.

“Hopefully we’ll get his boots on, go through some light units work and see how he goes from there.”