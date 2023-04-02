Former speedway driver Cam Roigard races into All Blacks contention

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard dives across the try-line during their win over the Waratahs.

Cam Roigard’s worlds will collide when the Hurricanes tackle the Western Force at Palmerston North’s Central Energy Trust Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The venue for the round six Super Rugby Pacific clash doubles as a speedway, though it is the only North Island track Roigard never got to race during his previous life as a saloon driver.

The former 2NZ’s rugby career has really taken off in 2023 after hitting the brakes on his speedway commitments to focus fully on his footy.

With TJ Perenara sidelined with a long-term injury, Roigard has taken the wheel as the Hurricanes’ starting No. 9 and quickly accelerated into the conversation as a potential bolter for the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad.

With four tries in the first five games, the 22-year-old is the form halfback in Super Rugby, and he has been lapping up every minute so far, taking his game to another gear with more consistent game time.

The former St Peter’s Cambridge First XV player backed up a well-taken double against the Waratahs in the previous round to score again in the Hurricanes’ huge 59-0 win over Moana Pasifika last weekend.

“Getting some consistent starts and consistent game time has been really valuable for me and my development, alongside some good combinations with Ardie [Savea] at No. 8, BC [Brett Cameron] at No. 10 and Jordie [Barrett] outside me, that has been really good,” Roigard said.

“I guess I’m playing without fear that if I muck up or do something stupid I’ll get dropped. My confidence has been building every week, which has been good.

“But the players around me have started to understand how I play. Last year I only played six games – all off the bench – so it’s been really valuable and I’m hoping to keep getting consistent minutes.”

Roigard has been named on the bench for Sunday's game, with Jamie Booth given a start in his hometown.

Roigard has played one rugby game at CET Arena before, but he does not have fond memories of it.

He dislocated his shoulder playing for Counties Manukau and required season-ending surgery.

“It’s the only track in the North Island I’ve never raced,” he said of Sunday’s venue.

“It will be good to get a good game without getting any injuries.”

Born into a family of petrol heads, Roigard started out racing mini stocks as a 10-year-old at the Huntly International Speedway before progressing through to saloons, where he achieved his best result – finishing second at the New Zealand champs.

He juggled rugby and speedway until he was offered an injury replacement contract at the Hurricanes in 2021 after Jamie Booth broke his leg.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard brushes off a tackle during their opening round win over the Reds.

Initially expecting to train with the team for pre-season only, Roigard ended up spending the entire campaign with the Hurricanes.

He earned himself a fulltime contract for 2022 and hasn’t looked back.

“With the Hurricanes, it was a goal of mine to play rugby fulltime.

“Up until the end of 2020 I was heavily involved in speedway, racing and crewing for my brother but after I found out I was heading down to the Hurricanes for the 2021 season I pretty much then and there I called it a day with the speedway stuff, simply because you can’t do both.

“If you race speedway you have a high risk of getting injured.

“Only a select few from speedway can make it a fulltime job and motorsport is a pretty expensive sport so going professional probably wasn’t realistic.

“As I was still racing, rugby was still something I wanted to pursue and try make a career out of.”

Despite his limited appearances for the Hurricanes last year, All Blacks selectors clearly view Roigard as a player with huge potential as he was picked alongside Perenara and Brad Weber on the inaugural All Blacks XV tour.

With Aaron Smith a nailed-on starter for the All Blacks, Roigard appears in a five-way race with Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Perenara and Weber for one of the other two spots.

“It’s a funny one, there’s been bolters in the past and seeing that makes you think there is a possibility,” Roigard said of his World Cup hopes, “but my main focus is just trying to play well and keep growing and developing my game.

“If we keep building every week hopefully we will have a shot at winning the Super title.”

Hurricanes: Harry Godfrey, Daniel Sinkinson, Bailyn Sullivan, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Brett Cameron, Jamie Booth, Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Dominic Bird, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles (captain), Pouri Rakete-Stones. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, TK Howden, Peter Lakai, Cameron Roigard, Riley Higgins, Kini Naholo.