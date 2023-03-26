'Certainly no back-slapping': Table-topping Chiefs keeping feet firmly grounded

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has taken a swipe at the Waratahs, but knows his own side must be better masters of their own destiny, ahead of a blockbuster Blues clash next weekend.

A 24-14 win over NSW in Sydney on Friday night ensured the Chiefs maintained their winning start to the Super Rugby Pacific season, and extended their lead at the top of the table, now the only unbeaten side following the Brumbies’ loss to the Crusaders.

But their latest victory only served a handy reminder that they can’t just expect things to keep on rolling, following a mistake-riddled display at Allianz Stadium where a seventh-straight win over the Sydneysiders was only sealed by a 76th minute Emoni Narawa try.

“Sometimes it’s better to win ugly than it is to lose pretty,” McMillan noted.

“Everyone has games like that, and you scrap to the end and you wish that you had played a lot better, but that’s the beauty of our game, that there’s always things to work on.

“We’ve been the first to put up our hand and say that over the last five weeks we’ve been far from perfect.

“There’s certainly no back-slapping going on in our environment.”

In a game which already featured a scrum every three minutes on average, McMillan took aim at the Waratahs for what he believed was extra gamesmanship to halt any sense of momentum for the visitors.

“We don’t want 26 scrums, and we don’t want half of them to have the opposition tighthead prop or hooker go down with an injury,” he said.

“I’m not a physio or a doctor, but it seemed pretty surprising to me that every second time there’s a scrum there’s somebody on the deck needing some medical attention.”

Matt King/Getty Images Samipeni Finau feels the frustration in the Chiefs’ win over the Waratahs in Sydney.

Then there was the breakdown, where the hungry Tahs pack, led by veteran Wallaby Michael Hooper, went hunting and so often came up trumps in being able to disrupt the rhythm of the Chiefs, who only went on to make one clean break for the night.

Not that McMillan suspected it was all above board, under the watch of referee Jordan Way.

“I haven’t had a good look at the footage yet, I’ll have a look at that on the plane, but I’m not sure everything was entirely as squeaky clean as it should be. So we’ll have a good look at that and bring it to the attention of the referees if there’s a case to be had.

“It’s just a dynamic area of the game, and referees are obviously having to look at a lot of different pictures, and it’s probably just around getting some consistency.”

McMillan was quick to steer focus towards his own team’s actions, though, ahead of a pre-bye clash against the Blues in Hamilton next Saturday night where he anticipates the breakdown area being absolutely critical.

“I thought in the first half, in particular, our ball-carrying height was pretty piss-poor, actually. We carried high, we allowed them to get two people in the tackle, it was slow, we weren’t getting to ground on our own terms, it affected our cleaners’ ability to do a good job in that space. It got better in the second half, but that’s an obvious area to improve on.

Matt King/Getty Images Emoni Narawa went over for the late match-clincher at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

“And we just have to accept that teams know that we want ball in-play for long periods of time, we want to have some lightning-quick ball and be able to play, so they are going to come with tactics to try and prevent that from happening for us.

“The Blues are a team that we always love playing, it’s the Battle of the Bombays, we only get them once this year in round-robin play, so that adds to the motivation. But it’s going to be round six in a long competition, and everyone’s getting better, we’ve seen that across the competition, and it’s about trying to get better at an accelerated rate over your competitors.”

Along with the four competition points (which sees the Chiefs six clear of the second-placed Brumbies and nine ahead of the fourth-placed Hurricanes ahead of their game on Saturday night) and getting a win for Damian McKenzie in his 100th game, the other positive for McMillan was escaping any injury dramas.

One man who would appear in line to miss the Blues game is Samisoni Taukei’aho, having trotted out for the mandated maximum five-in-a-row for All Blacks.

But McMillan was curious with his answer of whether the powerhouse hooker would indeed have to sit out.

“Not necessarily, we’ll see,” he said, not divulging anything more when asked if Taukei’aho playing from the bench the past two weeks made a difference.

“At this stage we’ll just take a wait-and-see approach.”