Highlanders eye Moana Pasfika with faith in 'battle-hardened' squad

The Highlanders score nine tries in a much-improved performance.

Buoyant Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody quickly turned his attention to the next game against Moana Pasifika following Saturday’s drubbing of the Fijian Drua, but believes his players are now reaping the rewards of their brutal start to the season.

The Highlanders drew the Blues, Crusaders and Chiefs in the opening three rounds, losing all three, and Dermody was forced to dig deep into his squad as injuries hit hard.

However, after watching his depleted side beat the Drua 57-24 in Dunedin, Dermody said he was confident the Highlanders were growing the depth to deal with multiple injury setbacks.

“We’ve been building,” Dermody said. “Obviously, everyone talks about our start to the season, but it feels like our squad in that first three weeks was pretty battle hardened against some pretty good teams.

READ MORE:

* Highlanders overcome more injury woes to beat Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific

* Live: Moana Pasifika vs Hurricanes - Super Rugby Pacific

* Matatū win Super Rugby Aupiki final after Chiefs Manawa miss two late kicks

* Recap: Highlanders vs Fijian Drua - Super Rugby Pacific



“It’s helping us now. Our whole squad has had plenty of minutes.

“Obviously there's been a few changes through the last couple of weeks late on, so guys have really stepped in and done an awesome job for us.”

Dermody name checked players such as Fetuli Paea, Connor Garden-Bachop and Nikora Broughton, who weren’t even supposed to be in the 23-man squad against the Drua but played key roles at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

After a nervous start, young No 8 Broughton settled into the game and his grubber kick to set the Highlanders’ ninth try showed why Dermody rates him so highly.

“How good for a young guy like Nikora Broughton to come in at the last minute [to replace Hugh Renton],” Dermody said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Highlanders celebrate with Cameron Millar, second from right, after the young playmaker’s late try against the Fijian Drua on Saturday.

“He didn't find out that he was actually playing for sure until we ran off the warm-up.

“Understandably, he had a bit of a slow start to the game, but then he really progressed through and played 80 minutes really well.”

Young midfielder Jake Te Hiwi was forced off early, and Dermody said it was too early to offer a prognosis.

However, the injury that forced Thomas Umaga-Jensen to miss the game doesn’t appear to be serious, and he could return against Moana Pasifika.

“Thomas potentially could have played if we pushed them, but he had his hip tighten up – a muscle in his glutes as far as I'm aware,” Dermody said.

“He tried to get through yesterday in the captain’s run but wasn't quite feeling right so we decided just not to push him, and [Timu] was just unwell.”

The Highlanders’ lineout also took another step forward after a difficult first three weeks.

Hooker Leni Apisai had a terrific game, and there was a much better connection with his jumpers.

“A lot of work has gone in,” Dermody said. “Obviously in that first three weeks, we weren’t sitting that well around our lineout especially.

“So Tom [Donnelly, forwards coach] and the locks put a lot of work in the last couple of weeks, so it’s pleasing to see the results.

“It's obviously a stake in the ground now. Again, we get a short turnaround to Moana Pasifika on Friday night.”

Dermody said he was respectful of Moana Pasifika, despite their winless start to the season.

“We know that Moana Pasifika are a dangerous team,” he said. “They’ve been really close in games, and they’ll be back at home.

“So, we're expecting a real hard challenge when we get up there.

“But, get in the sheds and see who's available and then back our squad to go and do a job.”