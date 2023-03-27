Hurricanes navigating well through tricky period of Super Rugby Pacific season

It will be a case of three All Blacks in and two out for Jason Holland on Sunday.

The Hurricanes coach is manoeuvring his squad through the tricky All Blacks’ resting protocols, but he showed on Saturday night he’s able to do this extremely well.

Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles and Jordie Barrett all sat out the 59-0 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

For the next game against the Force, they’ll be without hooker Asafo Aumua as he's played five games in a row and also captain Ardie Savea.

Even though Savea copped a one-game ban earlier in the season for his throat slitting gesture, it wasn’t used as a rest week for the No 8.

Holland, or any coach, would never say it publicly, but not all teams are treated the same in Super Rugby and he’d be much more confident resting All Blacks against Moana Pasifika and the Force, than he would against the Chiefs and Brumbies.

However, Holland is delighted at how those players coming in are standing up and showing there’s plenty of depth in this squad.

“The guys who are coming in for injuries or All Blacks rests are all taking their opportunities and they feel like they’re ready to do a job,” Holland said.

"So that’s a pretty good space to be in, but you can’t afford to knock off once in this competition.

“We’ve got the Force who’ll be gunning to have a crack at us in Palmerston North next week.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ardie Savea scored one of the Hurricanes’ nine tries against Moana Pasifika on Saturday night.

An area of the game where the Hurricanes had a clear advantage over Moana Pasifika on Saturday night was in the scrums, with the first two tries coming off the back of their opponents conceding penalties at the set piece.

“It’s definitely an asset when you can maybe get an advantage of your set piece and have a crack and if you don’t score, come back and have a penalty,” Holland said.

“The boys put a lot of hard work into our set piece and it’s going pretty well.

“We’ve got some good challenges coming up in that space over the next three weeks, with the Force, Highlanders and Chiefs.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images There is a lot of love for Moana Pasifika among the five New Zealand Super Rugby teams.

In Savea’s TV interview after the game, he said there were some mixed feelings from him about such an emphatic win over Moana Pasifika, because he’d like to see them do well.

"It’s happy and sad, because I’ve got a lot of love for them,” Savea told Sky TV.

“I’m happy for us, but I hope Moana bounce back and win next week.”

Holland says he understood Savea’s point of view.

“The ruthless part of you says we want to do whatever we can to get as many points, but we all admire this team and what Aaron (Mauger) is doing with the group,” he said.

“They are a tight group that plays some pretty good footy. We’re always going to be ruthless around getting what we want, but we admire Moana Pasifika from afar.”