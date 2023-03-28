Super Rugby team of the week: Stephen Perofeta can soothe post-RWC fears at No 10

ANALYSIS: Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett won’t be available for the All Blacks if they both take up deals in Japan next year.

Mo’unga’s departure has already been confirmed and Barrett could follow suit, at least for 2024.

But, New Zealand Rugby isn’t budging on its selection policy and will back Scott Robertson’s knowledge of the domestic system to bring through the next generation of playmakers.

Blues No 10 Stephen Perofeta is already on his way. The silky pivot was one of the Blues’ best in a scratchy win against the Force on Sunday, and his sharp footwork at the line always kept the visitors guessing.

He’s not the finished article, but his form over the past two years means that All Blacks fans do not need to panic about 2024 and beyond.

Perofeta still gives the impression that he doesn’t quite understand how good he is, but Robertson will fill his tank with self-belief.

Also on radar a bit further out: Cam Millar and Taha Kemara are starting to come through at the Highlanders and Crusaders, respectively, while Harry Godfrey (Hurricanes) and Ajay Faleafaga (Highlanders) were standouts at last week’s under-20s competition.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Blues No 10 Stephen Perofeta skips out of a tackle against the Force at Eden Park.

Perofeta claims the No 10 jersey in Stuff’s team of the week.

15 Sam Gilbert (Highlanders): Too good to leave out, even though he played most of the game in the midfield. Physical and accurate.

14 Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Blues): Scored a stunning try with an NBA-style leap and looked dangerous with most of his touches.

13 Fetuli Paea (Highlanders): One of his most mature and influential Super Rugby outings. Heavy in the carry and very effective on defence as a late replacement for Josh Timu.

12 Billy Proctor (Hurricanes): Some beautiful touches from the midfielder in a new position – he has developed into an integral part of the Hurricanes.

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders): Wins a close against the Hurricanes’ Salesi Rayasi on account of the sheer power in his carries.

10 Stephen Perofeta (Blues): Brett Cameron was good in a dominant Hurricanes performance, but the Taranaki playmaker was good when the Blues was far from their best.

9 Aaron Smith (Highlanders): The 34-year-old still sets the benchmark for halfbacks. Scored a try, charged down his opposite, and delivered some brilliant passes.

8 Nikora Broughton (Highlanders): The Highlanders 21-year-old has great ‘soft skills’ and game intelligence, played a role in three tries, and topped the Highlanders’ tackle count.

7 Peter Lakai: (Hurricanes): He wasn’t perfect, but he asked plenty of questions of the Moana Pasifika defence and showed good pace for his late try.

6 Anton Segner (Blues): Encouraging performance from the young German loose forward with the big engine. He beat three defenders and didn’t miss a tackle.

5 Brodie Retallick (Chiefs): Consistently good for the Chiefs, and stood up against the Waratahs once more. Enjoy him while you can – he’s one of the greats.

4 Scott Barrett (Crusaders): The captain got through a mountain of work as injuries continue to strike the Crusaders’ tall timber.

3 Jermaine Ainsley (Highlanders): Grabbed the first try of his career, was a rock at scrum time, and showed great mobility around the paddock.

2 Codie Taylor (Crusaders): Big time performance from the All Blacks hooker, who was excellent on both sides of the ball.

1 Joe Moody (Crusaders): A split decision with Ethan de Groot. Scott Robertson said in the preseason that Moody’s injury breaks in recent years could actually prolong his career – and he looks fit and fresh.