The All Blacks summit to get forwards ready for Rugby World Cup heavyweights

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan organised a meeting with his peers at the Super Rugby clubs to swap ideas and explain his thinking.

The All Blacks are determined to get everyone on the same page before a huge campaign of rugby, with forwards coach Jason Ryan hosting a gathering of the five Super Rugby forwards coaches earlier this year.

Lineout and maul strategies were heavily discussed, as well as refereeing interpretations, with the All Blacks set to face France on the opening night of the Rugby World Cup, before a likely date against Ireland or South Africa in the quarterfinals.

“The main purpose of that [meeting] was one, to get alignment around ‘this is how the All Blacks are trying to do things this year’,” Highlanders forwards coach Tom Donnelly said on Monday.

“And then it was mainly to chew the fat on trends around the lineout, the maul, stopping the maul, what they noticed at the end-of-year tour last year, and what we can take from other teams around the world.

“A lot of the forwards coaches now have all either played together or against each other, or have been involved for a few years, so it was nice.”

The lineout has arguably become the most important platform in the game. The Super Rugby Pacific final was effectively decided in that area last year, while France and Ireland used the maul to devastating effect against the All Blacks prior to Ryan’s appointment.

Donnelly said the coaches were paying plenty of attention to what was happening up north in a game of cat and mouse.

“It was mainly around the maul, how you set that up and how you stop it,” he said. “There was a big conversation around the rules and how the referees are interpreting that, with back-lifters and the positions they’re getting to.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tom Donnelly says stopping the maul was a big topic of conversation between the All Blacks and the Super Rugby coaches.

“But, it's ever evolving. You always have to be trying to be ahead of the game, because just as you're trying to fix something someone's going to come up with something different. So, you just need to be adaptable.”

Donnelly relishes the detail required in the lineout, and has been working overtime at the Highlanders in recent weeks to fix up their lineout.

The rewards were there to see against the Fijian Drua on Saturday, as new lineout caller Will Tucker orchestrated a smooth set-piece. But, lots of pieces had to be in the right places before the puzzle was completed.

“If there was one simple answer, I think lineouts could be solved pretty easily, but there's so many moving components to align,” Donnelly said. “Timing is one, lifting technique, jumping technique, jumping in the right spot, hookers getting the timing right. So it's a process of elimination.”

Donnelly was also philosophical about the exits of All Blacks locking greats Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock in 2024, describing the stocks in New Zealand as “pretty good”.

“We've got some locks that have been around for a while that hopefully will get an opportunity at the next level,” he said.

“And there's also a really good group of young guys that have come through the New Zealand under-20s system that are coming through.

“You can't coach height, so we're probably lucky enough that we do actually have some tall timber around the country at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Highlanders forwards Shannon Frizell and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u are back in training before the game against Moana Pasifika on Friday.

However, the unavailable list is still lengthy, with the following 13 players out of contention this week: Marty Banks, Martin Bogado, Freddie Burns, Josh Dickson, Scott Gregory, Fabian Holland, Luca Inch, Vilimoni Koroi, Rhys Marshall, Jona Nareki, Jake Te Hiwi, Josh Timu and Jeff Thwaites.