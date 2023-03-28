Wasps' dire financial situation leads Brad Shields home to Hurricanes

Former Hurricanes captain Brad Shields discusses his return to New Zealand for 2024.

Brad Shields still remembers the exact time he was told Wasps would be going into administration and his contract, along with everyone else at the financially troubled club, would be terminated with immediate effect.

“October 17 at 9.30am,” Shields said.

He said the news of the English rugby club’s demise came as a complete shock.

Wasps were four games into the Premiership season when they were suspended and relegated – their players told to look elsewhere.

Shields was fortunate that he was able to secure a short-term deal with French Top 14 club Perpignan at short-notice but he was still owed a “fair amount” of money from the fallout.

“Excuse my French, but it was pretty s...house eh,” he said.

“If you think about rugby in general, it’s probably one of the last things that is on your mind.

“Some guys don’t get offered a contract or you get pushed out to a different club, but no one thinks in a rugby environment that your club is going to go into administration.

“It was a shock and it wasn’t just a shock for the players but for the staff, the families and everyone who had set up their life here.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Brad Shields played 103 games for the Hurricanes between 2012 and 2018.

“All of a sudden everyone is fighting for their contracts and I was lucky I managed to get one quite quickly because some guys still don’t have a contract.”

But if there was a silver lining to come from the situation, it was that Wasps going under has paved the way for Shields to return to New Zealand in 2024, six years after he left to pursue a test career with England.

The nine-test loose forward has signed to play for his former club the Hurricanes in next year’s Super Rugby Pacific.

Shields said he had always wanted to return to New Zealand before he retired, but Wasps going into administration sped up the process.

With star No. 8 Ardie Savea heading to Japan on a short-term deal next season, the former captain is the ideal replacement.

He will join a talented group of loosies including Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Peter Lakai.

A key figure in their championship-winning season in 2016, Shields played 103 games for the Hurricanes between 2012 and 2018 before heading overseas to pursue an international career with England.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Former England international Brad Shields is returning to the Hurricanes for 2024.

He was eligible through his parents and despite his consistent form for the Hurricanes never managed to crack the All Blacks.

Shields played nine tests under Eddie Jones during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“Ever since I left New Zealand I wanted to come back and play Super Rugby again,” he said.

“There’s a different love and passion where you start your career. The first memories you’ve got are with Wellington and the Hurricanes so a part of me always wanted to come back, but maybe this sped that process up a little bit.

“At this stage it’s just for the season … coming back from the UK and France, it’s a risk for the club to bring a player back and fit into the mix, and I understand that.

“But the intention is to crack on with the Hurricanes for the 2025 season as well, but that’s up to me if I can play good rugby.

“They have a bloody good back row, so there’s going to be some competition but I’m excited about that and hopefully I can shed a couple of kilos and keep up with the young fellas when I come back.

“If there’s one thing the last six months have taught me, you’ve got no control over where you could potentially end up but the ideal scenario is to finish my career in Wellington.”

Because it has been three years since his last test, Shields will actually become eligible for All Blacks selection again when he returns to New Zealand after World Rugby’s relaxed its international eligibility criteria.

However, he said that was definitely not a factor in his decision to come home and acknowledged the chances of playing test rugby for two different nations were minimal.

He will celebrate his 32nd birthday next week and will be 33 during next year’s Super Rugby campaign.

“I hadn’t thought about that to be honest and it might be pretty far-fetched.”

Shields is due back in New Zealand following the conclusion of the French Top 14 season in June and said his intention was to play NPC with Wellington. He is currently in talks with his former province.