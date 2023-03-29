Super Rugby Aupiki: The new Black Ferns contenders to emerge in Stuff's team of the season

ANALYSIS: Matatū finished the season as the new Super Rugby Aupiki champions and attentions turn to which players will make the cut for the Black Ferns.

Although their first test of the season is three months away, against Australia in Brisbane on June 29, the world champions will assemble twice before meeting ahead of that O’Reilly Cup fixture.

There were only five rounds in Aupiki’s second edition, but new Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting should be clear about the final list of 35 contracted players.

That will be revealed soon and once the dust settles after Matatū beat the favoured Chiefs Manawa 33-31 in last Saturday’s final in Hamilton.

Here is Stuff’s team of the season after five rounds in which the Chiefs finished first after three rounds but lost the decider, while the Hurricanes Poua beat the Blues 29-24 in the playoff for third.

15 Renee Holmes (Matatū)

The outstanding outside back after five rounds. Her boot was also the difference for Matatū in the final, with three long-range penalty goals. She will surely be retained at fullback for the Black Ferns.

14 Mererangi Paul (Chiefs)

Second only to team-mate Luka Connor (seven) for tries scored in the competition, with six, her pace and an ability to beat the first tackler could have her in contention for the Black Ferns for the first time, with spaces available across their back line because of sevens absentees and Renee Wickliffe’s retirement.

13 Amy du Plessis (Matatū)

Stepped up in the semifinals and the final – the only matches of consequence – and showed her class in drawing defenders and passing to unleash team-mates out wide. Her superior defensive game could mean she returns to start more regularly again for the Black Ferns after Stacey Fluhler and Theresa Fitzpatrick (who are back in sevens) started in the midfield for the World Cup’s knockout matches.

12 Grace Brooker (Matatū)

After a 15-month absence because of a knee injury, she made an excellent return and was consistent through five weeks of close matches Matatū were involved in. Formed an effective midfield partnership with du Plessis and was superb at timing passes and offloads to create chances.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Grace Brooker made an excellent return from a serious knee injury.

11 Jaymie Kolose (Blues)

No player carried for more metres (568) in five weeks and finished with five tries in a breakout campaign for a Blues team who came last after one win and four defeats. There might be question marks about her defence, but the uncapped winger was as dangerous as any outside back.

10 Hazel Tubic (Chiefs)

The best first-five eighth through five rounds (but for a loose intercept pass which led to a Matatū try in the final) who demonstrated she has the kicking and running games to complement her class as a playmaking option for the Black Ferns.

9 Iritana Hohaia (Hurricanes)

With Bunting vowing to maintain their expansive style of play from last year’s World Cup, the uncapped Poua No 9 might be the best fit in a close contest to replace the retired Kendra Cocksedge. She is quick around the ruck and looks keen to run with the ball when she can.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Hurricanes Poua Iritana Hohaia making a break against the Blues.

8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u (Blues)

The hardest tackler in the country. She hardly misses and makes an impact when she runs into contact, too.

7 Kennedy Simon (Chiefs)

The best loose forward who can play across the back row, she should be even more determined to have a strong season with the Black Ferns after last year’s injury woes and no title with the Chiefs.

6 Lucy Jenkins (Matatū)

One of the emerging talents in a position in which the Black Ferns are building great depth, the uncapped loose forward was terrific in the final and looks capable of stepping up to the test arena.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Lucy Jenkins had a strong season for Matatū.

5 Cindy Nelles (Matatū)

The Canadian lock was one of the stars of Matatū’s upset in the decider and ended the season with the proud stat of making more successful tackles than anyone else, with 73, with team-mates Jenkins (71) and Brooker (65) in second and third.

4 Joanah Ngan-Woo (Hurricanes)

The lineout champion had another good season and her running game is flourishing. She is tough to stop and few have prospered as much as her since the switch to full-time for the Black Ferns.

3 Tanya Kalounivale (Chiefs)

No prop carries as effectively as the Fijian tighthead. Bumps defenders off with ease and was strong in the scrum which the Chiefs dominated for most of the season. Fell out of favour for the Black Ferns but could be recalled to the 23 when their campaign starts in June.

STUFF Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

2 Luka Connor (Chiefs)

It’s a trend of the modern game for hookers to finish high up in the try-scoring charts, as she did in ending the season top of the standings with seven, but she was a force throughout the season and could retain Aupiki’s MVP award she won in 2022.

1 Kate Henwood (Chiefs)

After the final, her skipper Simon revealed this was the loosehead’s first campaign in a high performance environment, something which she blossomed in and might be an outsider for a first test call-up.