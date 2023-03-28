Looking forward is only way Moana Pasifika can go after horror loss to Hurricanes

SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC Moana Pasifika v Highlanders Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Friday, March 31, 7.05pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm

There’s nothing Moana Pasifika can do other than take learnings and flush the dunny on last weekend’s 59-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Energy is better spent getting ready to play the Highlanders, rather than, pointing fingers at each other over what went wrong.

It was Moana Pasifika’s heaviest defeat in the club’s short history last weekend and after conceding 121 points in their last two games there should be plenty to take on board from how the Brumbies and Hurricanes have been able to score so freely against them.

But Moana Pasifika halfback, Manu Paea says the team know they have to look forward, rather than dwell on the past.

“It was a tough pill to swallow,” Paea said.

“But for us a team, we’ve flushed it, especially with the short turnaround coming up against the Highlanders.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Brett Cameron scored one of the Hurricanes’ nine tries last weekend at Mt Smart Stadium.

“The good thing about it is that we get to go back out there on Friday, because it’s a short turnaround, and I guess, do better and hopefully come away with a win.”

Friday’s game against the Highlanders at Mt Smart Stadium is the next opportunity for Moana Pasifika to get their first victory of the season and while it’s been a tough start, it’s worth considering they’ve already played the top three teams on the points table, the Chiefs, Brumbies and Hurricanes, which were significant defeats, but they were competitive against the Drua and Force.

As well as starting with a tough draw, Moana Pasifika also had to cope with spending nearly three weeks based in Australia, remaining there after the Super Round in Melbourne.

“There were really promising signs from the start of the season,” Paea said.

“Being away with the team in Australia took a lot out of the boys, missing family and home.

“It was good to be with the boys and they’re a good bunch, but a lot of boys missed kids, wives or partners.”

Paea, who plays for Auckland in the NPC, feels the season hasn’t gone as well for him personally this season, but like a lot of players in the Moana Pasifika squad, this has been a good educational experience for him.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been great or fabulous. I’m just building, mainly taking learnings from previous games.

“I’m looking to be a better person off the field, but at the same time be a better player on it.”