Brumbies boss offers to buy visiting Waratahs fans a beer if NSW side wins in Canberra

Rob Valetini of the Brumbies is tackled during 2022 ‘Tah week’ clash with the Waratahs in Canberra.

The Brumbies have declared the death of “Tah week” after a 10-game winning streak against the Waratahs rendered the once-prized fixture a non-event.

Last year just 13 people travelled from metropolitan Sydney to support the Waratahs in their round three clash with the Brumbies at GIO Stadium, according to ticketing data from the club’s office.

Notwithstanding the Waratahs were coming off their worst-ever season in 2021, Brumbies powerbrokers are so worried about the weekend’s turnout they’re offering to shout the travellers should NSW pull off the upset on Saturday night.

“If they’re good enough to beat us, I’ll meet everyone in the bar at the Meninga stand and shout them all a beer,” ACT chairman Matt Nobbs said.

“We used to get thousands of them come down the highway and the fact that we got 13 this time last year out of the Sydney metro area just showed you where things were at.

“This game will make or break the Waratahs’ season, I would have thought. They’re sitting in the bottom four, not the top four, as they crowed about at the start of the year. There were 25,000 [at Allianz Stadium] in round one, so they’ve got the following there, but they have to get in behind their team and make the effort. It’s three hours down the highway, the weather’s going to be fine, it’s not going to be cold.”

The Brumbies have their own attendance worries, despite being the best performing Australian side in recent years. It troubled coach Stephen Larkham upon his return from Munster at the end of last year and led him to tear up the team’s training timetable.

SKY SPORT The Waratahs hosted the Brumbies, who have traditionally valued their Tah week derby in Super Rugby.

The Brumbies now take training sessions out to schools and community ovals and have ditched the traditional Friday captain’s run session at GIO Stadium. On Monday, they trained at Daramalan College, the former school of Ireland and former Brumbies winger Mack Hansen. On Friday, they will be pressing the flesh in Civic Square instead of doing walk-throughs on the stadium turf.

Halfback Nic White said he’d still send his usual Tah week text to Wallabies teammate Michael Hooper but acknowledged the Brumbies had not given much thought to the rivalry this week.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Corey Toole (L) of the Brumbies competes for the ball with Jake Gordon and Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Waratahs in round one of Super Rugby Pacific in 2023.

They beat the Waratahs 31-25 in round one in Sydney, bursting their hosts’ pre-season bubble. The Waratahs have struggled to recover. Darren Coleman’s team now has just one win from five games, the coach’s pre-season target of a top-four finish almost a laughing stock.

“I guess there was a fair bit of hype around the boys up in Sydney,” White said. “No doubt they’re feeling the heat a little bit. That cheekiness is still there. I’ll still send Hoops a text message this week and make sure he’s on his toes. But that comes with the nature of the beast.

“When you get six rounds in certain teams will be feeling that pressure a little bit. We know they’ll come down swinging with everything they’ve got because they’re probably feeling it a little bit.”

Nobbs said he hoped the glory days would return.

“It used to be a great rivalry,” he said. “It’s still called Tah week, but the sting’s gone out of it. Bernie [Larkham] and DC [Coleman] have a bit of banter, but it’s pretty lighthearted stuff. We need to get the hatred back.

“When the fixtures came out this used to be the first game you’d look for, but now we’re tending to look for the Reds game. We’ve always been the underdogs and that’s changed, they will be for Saturday.”