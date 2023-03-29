'I look forward to the battle': Sam Cane eyes big head-to-head with Dalton Papalii

Dalton Papalii and Sam Cane will square off in an intriguing head-to-head in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Sam Cane can’t say that he had a big red circle around April 1 on his calendar, but you’d be a fool to think he wasn’t now excited about his date with Dalton.

Saturday night’s Super Rugby Pacific blockbuster between the Chiefs and Blues will pit some delicious head-to-head matchups across the park in Hamilton, but perhaps none more fascinating than that of the Chiefs co-captain against the Blues captain – the two No 7s, the All Blacks skipper and the openside understudy, or is that incumbent?

Cane’s injury issues the past couple of seasons have been Dalton Papalii’s gain, the 25-year-old strongly proving himself at test level to give Ian Foster quite the selection conundrum in World Cup year.

But that hot competition has only looked to have fired captain Cane into action early in 2023, returning to some decent touch as his unbeaten, table-topping Chiefs make quite the early statement in the Super season.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks wing Sevu Reece to miss World Cup after season-ending knee injury

* Injured All Black Quinn Tupaea still angry over Darcy Swain's cleanout that caused ACL injury

* Mark Reason: Fans deserve better than this Super Rugby Pacific borefest



On the back of a double fractured cheekbone against Japan, which forced him out of the remaining three end-of-year tests in November, Cane, 31, admitted that what lay ahead this year had him pumped to perform from the get-go.

“I got a little bit more work done in the off-season because of the nature of that injury, it wasn’t too restricting after surgery, gave it a couple of weeks, it was like a bad black eye, so I could just get back training reasonably early,” he tells Stuff in this Battle of the Bombays buildup.

“It got a bit disrupted over early January, managed to pick up Covid for the second time, which lingered for a wee while, so it was probably lucky I got those extra weeks prior to Christmas.

“Obviously plenty of motivation in place with what’s ahead this year, so I wanted to give myself the best chance to hit the ground running and have a good season by putting some good foundations in place.

“And as a result the body’s feeling really good, it’s a pretty happy camp in here, Clayton’s running a good ship, and it makes the leadership side of things a lot easier, too, it’s a lot more just on-field, and I’m just enjoying rugby.”

This from a man who was under siege for much of last year during the All Blacks’ wild form fluctuations – which included historic home losses to Ireland and Argentina – and who was then forced to play spectator as his side went unbeaten on tour, and Papalii flourished.

1 NEWS The injured All Black said he's still coming to terms with Darcy Swain's cleanout which left him sidelined for nine months.

But now comes a chance for the old dog to stamp some authority, and prove something of a point, on the back of a week where the All Blacks coaches were in hands-on mode at Chiefs training on Tuesday.

The breakdown certainly looms as key. It’s an area the Chiefs were slowed and frustrated against the Waratahs last week and Cane acknowledged it’s a big part of getting his side’s game going with front-foot, quick-recycled, ball, that both teams like to play off any turnover treats they can muster there, and that Leon MacDonald’s loosies are “a massive part of the Blues’ identity and how they play”.

So, with this the only time the two sides square off in the regular season, comes Cane’s litmus test.

“It’ll be good,” he says of the chance to square off with Papalii. “I can’t say I circle it by any means, certainly take things week to week, but now that we’re here, I look forward to the battle.”

There is little separating the two men in the stats department through five rounds.

Each have logged four games, have one try to their names, have made two line breaks and have beaten three defenders.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Sam Cane has enjoyed a fine start to the season with his table-topping Chiefs.

Cane has made 21 carries for 107 metres, made 21 passes and two offloads, while Papalii, in a Blues team which has notched the most metres of any side, has carried 22 times for 169 metres, sent 18 passes and three offloads.

Papalii has made 58 tackles – five dominant – for three misses, while Cane has made 42 – five dominant – for no misses, in a Chiefs side which has the best tackle percentage of any side.

“It’s a long Super Rugby season, and I’m looking to put up consistent performances every single week, and this weekend will be no different,” says Cane, who admits the pair these days know a fair bit more about each other’s games.

“It’s just natural, we’ve spent more time together. When you’re in an All Blacks environment you’re doing everything you can to make everyone get better, so there’s no keeping things in your back pocket.

“But Dalton’s his own man, he’s come on massively, and he’s playing good footy, so I look forward to the occasion.”

One which will also include a few words here and there, too, between the two opposing skippers, both no doubt trying to get their voice heard loudest by referee Angus Gardner?

“Only if it’s good-natured,” Cane quipped. We’ll probably see each other at the coin toss, and the way things are these days with most referees there’s no point hounding them all the time. So we’ll just try and pick the right moments and the right messaging.

“But no doubt we’ll lock horns at scrum time... and maybe if the time’s right.”