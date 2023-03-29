Highlanders forwards to shave heads to support Josh Dickson's brother in cancer battle

Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot, left, is leading the way in support of lock Josh Dickson, right.

The Highlanders are rallying around long-serving lock Josh Dickson after his younger brother Sam was diagnosed with cancer.

The news has rocked the Highlanders, with Dickson absent from action in Super Rugby over recent weeks.

In a show of support, the forwards will shave off their hair before the game against Moana Pasifika on Friday.

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot fronted a sombre press conference to express the side’s solidarity with the Dickson whānau on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round six

* 'I look forward to the battle': Sam Cane eyes big head-to-head with Dalton Papalii

* Wes Clarke leaves Black Ferns after seven years as assistant coach

* Rugby Australia chief deplores 'thuggish behaviour' as NRL figures turn on Joseph Suaalii

* All Blacks wing Sevu Reece to miss World Cup after season-ending knee injury



“As a team, we're feeling very for Josh at this time, and we just want to express our support for him and his brother in this tough time,” de Groot said.

“I just think shaving our heads is just a way to show them that we are supporting them and thinking of them, for Sam and his family.”

Dickson, 28, has been a rock in the tight five for a long time for both the Highlanders and Otago.

He made his Super Rugby debut in 2018 and has amassed 54 appearances to date, scoring five tries. However, his first appearance for the Highlanders was in the famous win against the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

Dickson made his provincial debut in 2013, and has appeared 71 times for Otago.

Dickson has also represented the New Zealand under-20s, the Māori All Blacks and the All Blacks XV touring side, putting him on the cusp of All Blacks selection.

That career means he is well known to rugby followers throughout New Zealand, and de Groot said Kiwis would empathise with what Dickson and his family was going through.

“Cancer is a tough thing,” de Groot said. “If you ask anyone in New Zealand they’d know someone or someone in their families who have battled through cancer.

“I think it’s a great thing we're doing to get the forwards to buy into it.”

There might be an exemption for one or two players with long hair, with de Groot suggesting a trim could be their way of showing their solidarity with Dickson.

It’s unclear at this stage if and when Dickson will return to the field, but the Highlanders will give him all the time he needs.

The haircuts will be performed by Highlanders halfbacks Folau Fakatava and Aaron Smith.