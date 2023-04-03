Super Rugby Pacific: Leon MacDonald insists Blues have game in good shape

The Chiefs edge the Blues 20-13 in Hamilton to go six straight in Super Rugby Pacific.

Leon MacDonald insists there is no hangover from last year as his Blues battle to back up in Super Rugby Pacific this season.

The emotional toll of the 2022 campaign would have been extreme, the Auckland-based outfit going on that brilliant club-record 15-game winning run, then having it all come unstuck in that galling defeat to the Crusaders in the final at Eden Park.

Now, in returning to try and rectify that disappointment, the Blues are battling inconsistency through the first half a dozen rounds of this season, yet to string back-to-back wins together in a 3-3 start which has them sitting fifth on the ladder.

They are two points ahead of the sixth-placed Highlanders, three back from the fourth-placed Crusaders, and 11 off the pace-setting Chiefs, who they fell 20-13 to in Hamilton on Saturday night.

READ MORE:

* Wallabies coach Eddie Jones names teenager Max Jorgensen as bolter in squad

* Super Rugby talking points: Is Beauden Barrett timing his run, or simply done?

* Super Rugby Pacific: Clayton McMillan hails Chiefs' defensive grit in Blues win



It was a game in which the Blues had a stack of opportunities, enjoying 60% of the ball and having 61% of the game played in the hosts’ half, with those figures rising to 75% each in the second stanza.

“Obviously a tough one to swallow, a little bit like the Crusaders a couple of weeks back,” MacDonald said in digesting it soon after.

“I felt we had plenty of possession, territory and pressure, and had good parity in a lot of areas. So to not be able to get the win’s pretty frustrating.”

After opening with that 60-20 thumping of the Highlanders, the Blues have failed to kick on. They fell to the Brumbies, edged the Hurricanes, couldn’t get thre treats against the Crusaders, had their second-stringers do the job against the Force, and now couldn’t find a killer blow in a Battle of the Bombays arm-wrestle.

But MacDonald doesn’t believe they’re battling a drop-off in intensity – psychologically or physically – from 2022, in fact believing their game is in better shape now.

“There’s not a hangover,” he said

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Blues coach Leon MacDonald believes his team are on the right track despite their inconsistent start to 2023.

“I actually think we played better tonight than last year here when we won [25-0 in Hamilton], which is ironic, but that’s sport sometimes.

“We’re moving in the right direction, I think there’s lots of parts of our game that are trending the right way. We can see it building through the way we’re training and engaging through our weeks, and although the results aren’t going the way we want, we know that they’ll come if we continue to keep working hard and backing the process.

“We’re not losing faith or confidence... we’re right in the hunt, not far away at all. If anything, we should be feeling pretty excited about where we’re heading in our game.”

Captain Dalton Papalii admitted he was left thinking about the ‘what-ifs’ after, in consultation with his other leaders on the field, he several times turned down penalty shots at goal, only for his side to then fail to come up with points.

He said it was important to keep holding one another accountable, with it just one or two moments where the team wasn’t executing which was costing them games, something MacDonald felt wasn’t coming through a lack of effort.

“Not putting the ball down when getting in the in-goal seems to be a recurring theme,” he quipped, in relation to Beauden Barrett’s badly-botched try.

“Just little errors are popping in, and sometimes that happens when you’re trying too hard.”

Having gone win-loss-win-loss-win-loss, the Blues will now turn their attention to another trip to Melbourne, for Saturday night’s clash against the ninth-placed Rebels (2-4), who are coming off a 38-28 defeat to the Fijian Drua in Suva.

With no fresh injuries to report, MacDonald said backline utility Bryce Heem may be back from the groin problem which kept him out of the Chiefs game, that two-test winger Mark Telea would be on deck after his rest week, while fellow All Blacks Hoskins Sotutu and Stephen Perofeta, who have started the six games to date, would both be on their week off.