Highlanders captain Billy Harmon voices unease at All Blacks rest week

Billy Harmon knows that you can’t take selection for granted.

When the Highlanders named their side on Wednesday to face Moana Pasifika, Shannon Frizell and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u were included on the bench, selections that coach Clarke Dermody made clear were down to the form of loose forward standouts Hugh Renton and Sean Withy.

So, when Harmon was asked about missing the week two game against the Crusaders on an All Blacks “rest week”, his answer was understandable.

“For me personally, it would have been nice [to play],” Harmon said.

“I understand the reasoning behind it, but for me I think it was three games in and I was still trying to find rhythm.

“So, I understand all the meaning behind it, but we all just want to play footy, and that's what the crowd wants as well. It's a tough, tough question.”

All Blacks, or players of interest to the All Blacks, are on individual load management programs after consultation with New Zealand Rugby.

However, it is far from an exact science. Frizell, for example, is now well into the Super Rugby season and is yet to fire a shot by his high standards.

He, too was rested for the game against the Crusaders in week two, and then picked up a hip flexor niggle before the game against the Western Force in week four.

In his absence, the 22-year-old Withy has been on fire, and as a natural openside may have also been putting some heat on Harmon.

The captain certainly admitted that there had been a shake-up of the pecking order from the start of the competition.

“Withy and Hugh Renton have been our best-performing loosies,” Harmon said. “They might have not been seen as our number one guys, but at the moment they're dominating.

“So, they've earnt the right to be starting with Shannon and Marino on the bench. So, good on them. “

Dermody sidestepped the All Blacks question, but was happy with the growing competition within his squad.

“I think we've got two guys in Sean Withy and Hugh Renton who have earnt their spots,” Dermody said.

“They've been our best players in the last few weeks. Obviously Hugh missed out through injury last week, but he deserves that position.

“We’re just trying to create some competition and I guess some impact off the bench with both Shannon and Marino.”

Young No 8 Nikora Broughton also impressed against the Fijian Drua last week, so this week’s loose forwards all know they have to impress.

“It's great, I think the boys feel that as well,” Dermody said. “So, whoever steps up at the moment is doing a good job for us. It's really important to have that competition in the squad.”

Injuries woes continue to hurt the Highlanders, however. Dermody confirmed that winger Jona Nareki had suffered a setback that would rule him out until round 11 against the Chiefs in early May.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Sean Withy keeps the No 6 jersey this week.

Young midfielder Jake Te Hiwi has also been ruled out for the season with a high ankle sprain.

On the plus side, Dermody was hopeful of getting a few bodies back in the next week or so.

“Scott Gregory is back training with us, so he will be available for selection next week,” he said.

“Hopefully, Fabian [Holland] is not too far away, and Freddie [Burns] is after the bye [in round eight].”

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (c), Sean Withy, Will Tucker, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Leni Apisai, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Max Hicks, Shannon Frizell, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Miller, Marino Mikaele Tu’u.