One bad loss doesn't make Moana Pasifika a terrible team believes Aaron Mauger

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger says the team have been honest with each other about what happened against the Hurricanes last week.

SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC Moana Pasifika v Highlanders Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Friday, March 31, 7.05pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm

Aaron Mauger doesn’t want Moana Pasifika to be defined by what happened against the Hurricanes last weekend. A win over the Highlanders on Friday night will help redress that.

Losing to the Hurricanes last Saturday wasn’t unexpected, but going down 59-0 was, as the team in its sophomore year had shown previously they were better than that.

Halfback Manu Paea told Stuff earlier in the week they were looking to flush what happened and move on. However, Moana Pasifika coach Mauger says it’s not as simple as that.

“It’s always easier said than done,” Mauger said.

“Definitely, you’ve got to move forward. You’ve got to be honest around the things that didn’t work well for us in the performance against the Hurricanes.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Brett Cameron scored one of the Hurricanes’ tries in their big win over Moana Pasifika last weekend.

“You’ve got to understand what led to that, because it was a totally different performance from what we’ve previously put out there. So that was the disappointing thing.

“I thought our energy was really flat, at a lot of the plays we weren’t winning races, we weren’t at our physical best around dominating collisions and the Hurricanes were very good there.

“So you look at all those things that are key to winning a game of footy and then try to understand how we could have been better during the week and then what is the mentality required to nail that next time.

“It’s important in those situations that nobody panics, because you don’t become a bad rugby team overnight.

“One performance doesn’t define you, you’ve just got to learn from it.

“So we’ve been really honest about those gaps in our game and then also highlighting what our game looks like at its best and then going back there, building the week towards that and getting ready for this one.”

It can’t be underestimated the task Mauger faces, where he’s trying to build a winning team from scratch, and from a limited player pool.

Anyone who thinks Moana Pasifika, or Fijian Drua can win titles over the first few years of their existence, doesn’t know much about the challenges they face.

But with heavy losses to the Chiefs, Brumbies and Hurricanes it’s clear Moana Pasifika are some distance away from the elite in Super Rugby Pacific.

“We’re not there yet at the level of those top teams and we know that. That’s clearly reflected in the results,” Mauger said.

“We’re disappointed that we haven’t got a couple of outcomes that we’re capable of getting.

“We let two winnable games where we were in control slip away (Drua and Force) and we could have easily been two from five. But we need to be better and more consistent to get those outcomes.

“I suppose the answer is we’re not there yet, but I believe we will get there.”

Although Moana Pasifika aren’t up there with the best teams, they should be able to go toe to toe with those further down the table, and that includes the Highlanders.

If Moana Pasifika are able to achieve their goal of making the playoffs this season, a win at Mt Smart is crucial.

“Their confidence has grown over the last couple of weeks,” Mauger said of the Highlanders.

“They were probably in a similar situation a few weeks ago after taking a few hammerings.

“But they’ve gone back to what they know well, which is set piece, they scrum hard, they scrum long, they have a good lineout and they have a well drilled forward pack.

“So I’d expect a good battle up front and they’ve got a couple of good ball carriers in the middle of the field in Fetuli Paea and Thomas Umaga-Jensen, so there should be some nice physical contacts early on.

“They’re well led around the park by Aaron Smith, who is one of the best in the world, and also Mitch Hunt.

“I did a lot of work with Mitch and I admire his game as well, he does a great job.

“But really, the main focus has been on us, getting our energy right, building belief in our game and I’m proud of the boys in how they’ve responded and they’re ready to go.”