Each New Zealand Super Rugby club's top 10 players of all time: No 10

OPINION: Super Rugby has been going since 1996 and over the years there have been 21 different teams play in it.

However, the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders have been there throughout and there have been players that have becomes legends at their Super Rugby teams through of what they’ve achieved.

But who’s been the best at each of the New Zealand clubs? Well, we asked the Stuff journalists who cover each of the five New Zealand clubs to pick their top 10 players.

To build the excitement, over the next 10 weeks, we’ll count down to who our scribes think is the greatest player of all time for their Super Rugby team.

Our writers are Marc Hinton for the Blues, Aaron Goile for the Chiefs, Phillip Rollo for Hurricanes, Robert van Royen for the Crusaders and Paul Cully for the Highlanders.

A couple of housekeeping matters. We asked our writers to do their top 10 based on how players have performed for their Super Rugby club, not what they’ve done for the All Blacks or any other teams.

Also, because Moana Pasifika are in their second season, we’ve excluded them from this.

So here it is, our No 10 players from the New Zealand Super Rugby teams. Next week, we’ll reveal who’s at No 9.

Scott Barbour/Photosport Joeli Vidiri was a fan favourite at the Blues.

BLUES

Joeli Vidiri

1996-2001 – 61 games

The power-packed wing for three seasons formed the most lethal strikeforce, not just in the competition, but quite possibly the world alongside the great Jonah Lomu as the Blues won back-to-back titles in the first two years of Super Rugby and were beaten finalists the third. When front-foot ball found its way into the hands of Vidiri or Lomu, inevitably good things happened for a team that towered over the game from 1996-97. The Fiji-born flyer possessed a devastating mix of speed and strength and was an outstanding finisher, scoring 43 tries in his 61 appearances for the franchise. The big man with the beaming smile was also a fan favourite at Eden Park and even had his own song, ‘Give me Hope, Joeli’ which would ring out from the stands while he was doing his thing on the field. Unlucky to play only two tests for the All Blacks (in 1998), but a man who very much saved his best for the Super Rugby stage.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sonny Bill Williams wasn’t at the Chiefs for long, but he certainly left his mark.

CHIEFS

SONNY BILL WILLIAMS

2012, 2015 – 28 games

SBW played just two seasons in the jersey, but impact was immense. So much so that his arrival for 2012 from the Crusaders coincided with the Chiefs winning their maiden title. That was in no small part to Williams’ massive threat to defences with his power, offload, and decoy run. Leapt into the crowd after scoring the last try in the final rout of the Sharks, and finished that season with the most clean breaks in the competition, being one shy of top on the defenders beaten chart, and unsurprisingly being streets ahead of anyone in offloads. While the off-field soap opera – Williams left after that season for a pre-arranged handshake deal in Japanese rugby, then another stint in the NRL, before returning to the Chiefs in 2015 – accompanied him, his huge star power attracted plenty through the gates.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cory Jane had an outstanding career at the Hurricanes after playing sevens for New Zealand.

HURRICANES

Cory Jane

2007-2017 - 120 games

Sporting blonde dreadlocks, Cory Jane made his Hurricanes debut in 2007, a year after helping New Zealand’s men’s seven team claim a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, and the fullback turned winger quickly established himself as a fan favourite. A member of the All Blacks’ 2011 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, Jane scored 32 tries across 120 appearances for the Hurricanes, ranking him eighth on the club’s all-time try-scoring list. He was a key figure in the Hurricanes' only championship win in 2016, scoring the opening try in the final triumph over the Lions. Born in Upper Hutt, his loyalty to the Hurricanes is unquestionable. After a decade with the team, Jane is now part of the coaching staff where he serves as an assistant to Jason Holland.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Despite missing so much time with head knocks, Leon MacDonald goes down as one of the Crusaders’ greatest ever players.

CRUSADERS

Leon MacDonald

1997-2009 - 122 games

Nicknamed "Rangi" after the popular Footrot Flats cartoon character, the silky-skilled fullback was an instrumental cog in the Crusaders for more than a decade. The first to represent the Crusaders before turning 20, MacDonald scored 42 tries in 122 games, and was only recently surpassed by Sevu Reece (46) for second most in team history behind Caleb Ralph (52). MacDonald was more than just a fullback with the ability to knife open defences. He was a superb and fearless defender, had a tactically astute kicking game, and was reliable at defusing bombs. MacDonald, who spent more than his fair share on the sidelines with concussion, was the fifth centurion in franchise history, a mark he reached during their title-winning 2008 season. After retiring following the 2009 season and becoming a coach, MacDonald worked as an assistant coach under Scott Robertson during the triumphant 2017 campaign.

Rob Jefferies/Getty Images Nasi Manu holds aloft the Super Rugby trophy after an historic season with the Highlanders.

HIGHLANDERS

Nasi Manu

2010-2015 - 65 games

Nasi Manu made the shift south from the Crusaders and became a part of Highlanders history when he co-captained the side (with Ben Smith) to the 2015 title. The hard-hitting No 8 was fearless on and off the field. As documented in the 1-39: The Highlanders Story, it was Manu who fronted coach Jamie Joseph in 2013 to tell him the squad wasn't happy, leading to the changes Joseph made that led to the 2015 triumph. On the field, Manu established a reputation as a player who would run through brick walls for the Highlanders, an inspiration to his team-mates and respected by his opponents. A powerful ball carrier, Manu went on to make 10 appearances for Tonga and he left a strong legacy at the Highlanders, where he has returned in an operations and player mentoring role.