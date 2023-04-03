Hurricanes first-five Brett Cameron injured in crazy 45-42 win over Force

The Hurricanes blow a big lead as they cling on for a nail-biting 45-42 win over the Force in Palmerston North.

At Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North: Hurricanes 45 (Du’Plessis Kirifi 3’, Brayden Iose 6’, 33’, Dane Coles 20’, Bailyn Sullivan 48’, Kini Naholo 60’, Hame Faiva 68’ tries, Jordie Barrett 5 con) Force 42 (Jeremy Williams 10’, Bayley Kuenzle 58’, Zach Kibirige 64’, 80+5’, Siosifa Amone 71’, Jake Strachan 79’ tries, Gareth Simpson 4, Strachan 2 con). HT: 26-7

A nasty-looking injury to first-five Brett Cameron has soured the Hurricanes’ fifth win of the Super Rugby Pacific season – a bizarre, high-scoring, narrow escape against the Force in Palmerston North.

There were fears Cameron’s injury could be serious after referee Paul Williams immediately stopped play, after the one-test All Black got his leg trapped under a Force tackler and could be heard screaming in agony.

But to the relief of the Hurricanes’ coaching staff, Cameron was able to limp off the field – a sign it may not be as serious as first feared.

READ MORE:

* Former speedway driver Cam Roigard races into All Blacks contention

* Jordie Barrett indulges his 'fascination' with NRL, AFL in Melbourne

* NPC: Otago put on scrummaging masterclass to dispatch Manawatū in semifinal



The former Crusader has been a standout since joining the Hurricanes following a season in Japan.

“That sort of stuff goes through your head when the referee blows as quickly as he did because he’s out in the middle, he sees everything,” assistant coach Chris Gibbes said after the game.

“But we’re just thankful that it wasn’t that and he was able to leave the field under his own steam, although he’s a little bit banged up.

“With these kinds of injuries it’s going to take us a while to get to the bottom of it, but it’s in and around his knee and time will tell what it is.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Hurricanes celebrate one of two tries scored by No. 8 Brayden Iose.

A dominant first-half laid the platform as a Hurricanes team with a heavy Manawatū influence ran in seven tries at a blustery Central Energy Trust Arena on Sunday afternoon before withstanding a dramatic Force fightback to hold on for a scarcely believable 45-42 win.

The final scoreline flattered the Force somewhat, as their final try, scored by Zach Kibirige five minutes into additional time, came after the Hurricanes decided to have one last crack at a bonus point.

But there was huge disappointment within the Hurricanes ranks as they threw a 25-point lead early in the second half, and only ended up winning by three in what was easily their worst performance of the season so far.

“We weren’t dialled in to finish it out the way we wanted to, to get the bonus point,” Gibbes added.

“It’s a little disappointing from our end, but that’s not taking anything away from them because I thought they were excellent when they needed to be, and there’s some lessons for us again, which is the frustrating thing.”

Manawatū No. 8 Brayden Iose, a former Palmerston North Boys’ High School XV student, was the hometown hero for the Hurricanes, bagging two first-half tries after being handed a start in place of the rested star Ardie Savea.

The lineout was the launching pad for the first three Hurricanes tries as Du’Plessis Kirifi, Iose and Dane Coles were rewarded for their set-piece dominance, before a second Iose try late in the first half looked like it would blow the Force away.

But after trading tries throughout most of the second half, the Force roared to life in the final 10 minutes, scoring three unanswered tries to deny the Hurricanes a bonus point and close the gap to just three points in a match that went for 85 minutes.

The Palmerston North punters certainly got their money's worth.

The big moment

Iose’s second try, seven minutes, before halftime, was crucial in the wash-up. Against the wind, the Force opted against kicking immediately from a scrum inside their own 5-metre line. But the decision to hit it up in hope of gaining precious ground backfired badly as Kirifi was able to rip the ball from Bayley Kuenzle and send Iose under the posts to score, giving them a 19-point lead at halftime.

Match rating

7/10. Down by 19 points at halftime, the Force stormed back into the game late in the second half, scoring three tries in the final 10 minutes to deny the Hurricanes a bonus point. However, they left their run too late and never actually looked like winning.

MVP

Local lad Iose stood up in the absence of first-choice No. 8, scoring twice in the first half to cap off a memorable return to his old stomping ground. He also pulled off a crucial turnover with the Force hot on the attack, 22 metres out from the tryline.

The big picture

Although they have reclaimed second spot, all five of the Hurricanes wins have come against the bottom five teams, and this was their least convincing yet. They will be sweating over Cameron's fitness with much tougher games against the Highlanders and Chiefs to come over the next fortnight. Their first-five stocks were already low with Aidan Morgan (concussion) and Ruben Love (groin) both unavailable to face the Force, and no timeline has been given for Love's return.