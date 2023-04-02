Ethan de Groot helping turn Highlanders scrum into weapon in Super Rugby Pacific

The Highlanders showed against Moana Pasifika on Friday night the value of a quality scrum and they’ll take that formidable weapon into next weekend’s game against the Hurricanes in Dunedin.

Two of the Highlanders tries in the 45-17 win came straight after winning penalties at the set piece, while other times they were able to relieve the pressure as Moana Pasifika’s forwards struggled to cope with the power coming at them.

The 61 minutes All Black Ethan de Groot was on the field was a masterclass of front row football and he helped create the platform for the Highlanders to win their third game in a row.

“We go into every week wanting to put pressure on through our scrum,” de Groot said.

“The guys beside me, Jermaine Ainsley and Lena Apisai, then the depth we have off the bench. We’re the ones up front, getting all the glory, but it comes from our back five.”

Props don’t generally have the superstar status backs get, they’re the work horses of a rugby team, but when they help their side by winning a penalty from a scrum, they get to enjoy a brief moment in the spotlight and praise from their team-mates.

Brett Phibbs Moana Pasifika’s Lincoln McClutchie is tackled by Ethan de Groot

“It’s always nice to get a slap on the bum and it does change the momentum of the game, getting a scrum penalty,” de Groot said.

“Ben O’Keeffe did a really good job at refereeing the scrums.

“Some weeks the ball is at the back of the scrum and the ref is saying ‘use it’. It’s nice to keep it in and play with our scrum."

After starting the season with three losses, the Highlanders have found their groove with wins over the Force, Drua and Moan Pasifika in recent weeks.

“There was a flick of a switch, we had those three tough weeks,” de Groot said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Thomas Umaga-Jensen dives over to score one of the Highlanders’ tries in their emphatic win over Moana Pasifika.

“We mixed in and found our squad. Although we’ve had a lot of injuries, just getting those small bits of our game together and slowly it’s starting to pay dividends.”

The Highlanders’ game against the Hurricanes on Saturday is massive for the club and they’ll benefit from having an eight-day turnaround, while the Hurricanes will only have six.

The Hurricanes game will show whether the Highlanders have moved on from their slow start and can be regarded as being up there with the best in Super Rugby Pasifika, or that they can beat up on the weaker teams, but are a middle of the pack outfit.

In the first half against Moana Pasifika they played like the likely outcomes would be the latter of those scenarios.

But if the scrum goes well again and they play like they did over the final 40 minutes, then anything is possible.

"We’re slowly trying to get into the groove of things,” de Groot said.

“Obviously, we didn’t start the game as well as we wanted to, but we’re looking forward to playing one of the big New Zealand teams next week, it will be a ripper.”

Highlanders coach, Clarke Dermody, who looks a lot happier in his new role now than he did after round three, is also aware of how big Saturday’s game is.

“We know we’ve got a big challenge at home next week,” he said.

“The nice thing is we’ve got an extra day to prepare this week, so the boys can have the weekend off, come in on Monday and it’s all in for us, because we’ve got the bye the week after.

“So we’ll focus on the Hurricanes and their threats, but also what we can try to do to them.”