Wounded Hurricanes aided by timely return of young first-five Aidan Morgan

The Hurricanes blow a big lead as they cling on for a nail-biting 45-42 win over the Force in Palmerston North.

The Hurricanes will welcome back rested All Blacks Ardie Savea and Asafo Aumua for Saturday’s crunch Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Highlanders, and perhaps even more importantly, first-five Aidan Morgan should be back too.

The 21-year-old’s imminent return from concussion should help offset the likely absence of first-choice playmaker Brett Cameron, who limped off with a leg injury in their crazy 45-42 win over the Force in Palmerston North on Sunday.

The Hurricanes led by 26 points at one stage early in the second half but they threw away a bonus point after coughing up three late tries as the Force staged an unlikely comeback.

Cameron’s injury with eight minutes to play certainly did not help.

The Hurricanes had already emptied their bench when he went down in agony in a tackle, leaving them to finish the game with 14 men.

There were initial fears that Cameron may have suffered a serious leg injury when the referee stopped play immediately and the Sky Sport cameras panned away, after the one-time All Black got his leg trapped awkwardly in a tackle.

But despite his obvious discomfort, it was an encouraging sign that he was able to walk off unassisted.

“It’s always troubling when you see one of your mates go down like that,” No. 8 Brayden Iose, the scorer of two first-half tries, said after the game.

James Worsfold/Getty Images Hurricanes first-five Aidan Morgan is available again after recovering from a concussion.

“I just hope it’s nothing serious and I hope that he’s OK.”

Cameron was due to be assessed on Monday afternoon but while the Hurricanes sweat on the results of those scans, they have been aided by the timely return of Morgan ahead of a crucial fortnight of fixtures, travelling south to play the Highlanders on Saturday before hosting the unbeaten Chiefs the following weekend.

With Ruben Love yet to feature due to an ongoing groin injury and no timeline available for his return, the Hurricanes’ first-five stocks would have been decimated without Morgan becoming available again.

After starting the opening rounds while Cameron was making his way back from an injury suffered in pre-season, Morgan suffered a concussion against the Waratahs and has been unavailable for the past two games.

“When you lose any players in that position, it’s always going to leave you a little light. But we’ve got good quality and Aidan is back in rotation, so we’ll assess Brett’s injury first and look at what is happening from there as we progress forward,” assistant coach Chris Gibbes said.

Speaking last week, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said there was no firm date for when Love might return, having missed all of pre-season with a troublesome groin.

“It’s still a little bit slow to be honest. Obviously he’d have loved to have been back in to go back and play in Palmy,” Holland said.

“He’s making progress but we don’t expect him back in the next week or two.

“No one knows at the moment and we don’t want to put a timeframe on it, but he’s getting better, he’s strengthening that groin, but the important thing is that when he comes back he’s good.

“The danger with Rubes is you bring him back too early and he’s broken for another three or four months so we gotta make sure we get the young fella’s groin right for the best interests of Rubes.”

With Love and Morgan sidelined, Counties Manukau first-five Riley Hohepa was brought into the squad and made his Super Rugby debut off the bench in their big win over Moana Pasifika last weekend.

New Zealand under-20 rep Harry Godrey made his starting debut in the No. 15 jersey against the Force, but he could also be used at 10, having played there in pre-season.