Super Rugby team of the week: Emoni Narawa puts hand up to replace All Black Sevu Reece

ANALYSIS: It’s always good to have options in a Rugby World Cup year.

Sevu Reece’s long-term injury has created a vacancy at the All Blacks, with Mark Telea and Shaun Stevenson the favourites to replace the Crusaders winger.

But, Emoni Narawa is the outsider worth keeping an eye on.

Narawa is flourishing under the coaching of Clayton McMillan. He looks fit, fast and powerful and his first try against the Blues was an exceptional piece of finishing.

No one beats defenders like Telea, and Stevenson is thriving at fullback, but Narawa has an all-round skillset that continues to impress.

15 Shaun Stevenson (Chiefs): Tough conditions for a fullback, but his final pass for Emoni Narawa’s second try was an underrated piece of subtle skill.

14 Emoni Narawa (Chiefs): The former Blues winger got one up against his old side with two tries on Saturday.

13 Bailyn Sullivan (Hurricanes): The rapid midfielder made the most of opportunity in the absence of Billy Proctor with some nice breaks against the Force.

12 Dallas McLeod (Crusaders): The 23-year-old has become something of a rock in the Crusaders’ backline in the absence of David Havili and Jack Goodhue. Low error rate.

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders): Took his try well, but it wasn’t as impressive as his last-minute defensive effort on Reds No 7 Fraser McReight.

10 Damian McKenzie (Chiefs): Put simply, the Chiefs look far better this year when the 27-year-old is at No 10, not fullback. Always looking for space.

9 Aaron Smith (Highlanders): Bullet pass for Fetuli Paea’s try shows he remains at the top of his game.

8 Hoskins Sotutu (Blues): Always had the skill, but has developed into arguably the Blues most attritional forward with ball in hand. He’s on the plane to France with the All Blacks.

SKY SPORT The Hurricanes blow a big lead as they cling on for a nail-biting 45-42 win over the Force in Palmerston North.

7 Du’Plessis Kirifi (Hurricanes): While the focus was on the Sam Cane-Dalton Papalii duel, Kirifi was a standout against the Force.

6 Sean Withy (Highlanders): The 22-year-old is looking every inch like a future Highlanders captain and potential All Black in the years to come.

5 Sam Darry (Blues): The Blues have missed some tall timber in the pack, but with Darry and Patrick Tuipulotu returning they look strong for the rest of the campaign.

4 Scott Barrett (Crusaders): Another big shift from the captain, despite a few issues at lineout time. Sets the standard with his work rate.

3 Nepo Laulala (Blues): The visitors’ pack set the platform against the Chiefs, but the backs couldn’t capitalise. Form is a marked improvement on last year.

2 Dane Coles (Hurricanes): Rolled back the clock with some trademark bursts out wide and worked well with his props to dominate the Force scrum.

1 Ethan de Groot (Highlanders): A big night against Moana Pasifika as the southerners once again used their set-piece as a weapon.