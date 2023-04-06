Highlanders challenge two-test All Black Folau Fakatava to step up in Aaron Smith's absence

Opportunity knocks for Folau Fakatava.

The Highlanders halfback has been named to start against the Hurricanes on Saturday, with Aaron Smith unavailable as he offers support to his family in Feilding as they deal with an illness.

Fakatava will go head-to-head with the Hurricanes’ impressive Cam Roigard and coach Clarke Dermody has challenged the 23-year-old to step up in a new role after impressing off the pine in recent weeks.

“He's been playing well off the bench, and so it’s a good challenge for him now to start a game and help set it up for the team,” Dermody said.

“The game’s obviously a bit different at the start. That space is probably not quite there, that he's been finding at the end of the game.

“It’s a good challenge for him to be able to set the game up and then hopefully those holes open up for [replacement halfback] Jimmy Arscott.”

Smith’s absence is a big blow for the Highlanders given his strong form in recent weeks. However, if Fakatava wants to make a push for the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad, this is exactly the sort of contest he needs to show people he can be more than a 20-minute impact player.

His form at the start of the campaign was not compelling, and Roigard is suddenly a name on everyone’s lips.

“Everyone's always ready to go,” Dermody said. “If there's one thing we've learnt in the first six weeks is that not one member of the team can switch off in the squad.

“Jimmy [Arscott] is always over his work, so he's ready to go off the bench. And Folau gets this opportunity to see where he’s got to since the start of the season.”

Elsewhere, injuries continue to limit Dermody’s options in the backline. Martin Bogado, Connor Garden-Bachop, Josh Timu and Freddie Burns are not expected back until after the bye in round eight, although Scott Gregory has recovered from a knee injury to take a place on a 6-2 bench split.

Gregory replaces Cam Millar in the 23-man squad to provide greater midfield cover, but it does leave the Highlanders light at fullback in the event of an injury to Sam Gilbert.

By contrast, the competition for a starting berth among the loose forwards is intense, with the in-form Sean Withy unlucky to be moved to a bench role alongside Marino Mikaele-Tu’u on Saturday.

Withy has been a standout foe the Highlanders, and candid captain Billy Harmon admitted that even he was feeling the heat from the 22-year-old.

“He's been playing unreal,” Harmon said. “I'm probably pretty lucky to be wearing that captain's armband, it’s probably given me the start this week with the form Withy’s been in.

“Hugh [Renton] as well. Those are two of the hardest working guys, and that effort is just translating into performances for them.”

The game shapes a seminal moment in the Highlanders’ campaign. They were second best by some distance against New Zealand opposition earlier in the season, and they will ultimately be judged by their ability to pick up a derby win or two after losing their past 13 games against Kiwi sides.

“I think we've put ourselves in a position in the last three weeks to actually play some rugby we've been proud of,” Dermody said. “So I think that's probably the first thing we understand.

“Playing the Hurricanes is going to be a step up from where we've been, but we've experienced that and hopefully we've learnt from the start of the season. How much we’ve learnt, I guess we’ll soon find out.”

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Mosese Dawai, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Mitch Hunt, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (c), Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Max Hicks, Sean Withy, James Arscott, Scott Gregory, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u