Each New Zealand Super Rugby club's top 10 players of all time: No 9

OPINION: The countdown for the top player at each of the New Zealand Super Rugby clubs continues.

Each week we’ll gradually reveal our list of the greatest player at each of the five Kiwi teams, until we announce who we think is at the top.

As a reminder, here were the No-10 ranked players in last week’s first instalment.

Marc Hinton for the Blues, Aaron Goile for the Chiefs, Tony Smith for the Hurricanes, Robert van Royen for the Crusaders and Paul Cully for the Highlanders each name their No 9 players.

John Selkirk/Stuff Zinzan Brooke’s career bridged across the amateur and professional eras of rugby.

BLUES

Zinzan Brooke

1996-97 – 23 games

Yes, Zinzan Valentine Brooke played just two seasons, and those 23 matches, for the Blues as Super Rugby rolled round at the tail-end of a wonderful career that spanned 58 tests and 12 years of first-class footy. But what a pair they were as the Blues captured the title in both campaigns and Brooke was a big, big part of, not just the most dominant pack in that early era of Super Rugby, but one of the best eights that ever laced ‘em up in the professional game. This team of Graham Henry’s that made three straight finals, and lifted the silverware for the first two, was nigh on the compete unit and Brooke, with his mixture of sumptuous skills and breathtaking power, was a key part of that. In those early years, under rules that encouraged an expansive and fast-paced game, Brooke flourished and his ability to play with ball in hand, to cover the ground, and finish sweeping moves was to the fore as the Blues had their way. Many have played for longer, and some have had far greater bodies of work, but for two stunning campaigns, the big No 8 with the skills of a back stood supreme.

M.Taylor/Waikato Times Mils Muliana had a great career at the Chiefs after making his name at the Blues.

CHIEFS

Mils Muliaina

2006-2011, 2014 – 61 games

One of the country’s best fullbacks, Muliaina spent his first five Super seasons with the Blues, before shifting south in 2006, giving Chiefs coach Ian Foster an immediate injection of class and star power. Super-consistent, Muliaina was peerless under the high ball, lethal on the counter-attack, a great reader of the game and a stoic defender. After taking over the captaincy midway through the 2008 season, he played a huge part in getting the Chiefs to that maiden final the following year, against the Bulls in Pretoria. Having left for Japan after the 2011 World Cup, he then returned for one more campaign with the Chiefs in 2014.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Jerry Collins epitomised the Hurricanes during his time with the club.

HURRICANES

Jerry Collins

2001-2008 - 85 games.

The late, great Jerry Collins was the heartbeat of Hurricanes packs for eight seasons in which he embellished his reputation as the toughest man in Super Rugby. Initially, a No 8, the Porirua product found his natural home as a destructive blindside flanker, who was rarely bested by Super Rugby opponents and thrived on testing himself against teak-tough South African packs. The 1.91m 112kg backrower burst on the Super Rugby scene like a comet in 2001, having already captained his Norths club to a Wellington title at 18 and having won the 2000 NPC with Wellington. Such was his impact on the Super Rugby stage, he won his first of 48 All Blacks caps in his rookie season. A cousin of Hurricanes legend Tana Umaga, Collins was the Canes’ pack leader and was immense in their surge to the 2006 “Foggy Final’’ against the Crusaders. Would almost surely have earned 100 Hurricanes caps had he not chosen to leave for Europe after the 2007 World Cup while still at the peak of his powers. He was still playing for Narbonne in 2015 when he and his partner were tragically killed in a car crash in France.

David Alexander/Stuff Although Todd Blackadder is an icon at the Crusaders, he only played 71 games for them.

CRUSADERS

Todd Blackadder

1996-2001 - 71 games

A foundation player, Blackadder is the first of two Crusaders to feature in this countdown without being one of the franchise's 24 centurions. It matters not an iota, not when he was an exceptional leader who helped the team go from bottom-feeders in the inaugural season of Super Rugby to the most dominant team in the competition. Born in Rangiora, Blackadder led the Crusaders to three-straight titles between 1998-2000 as a versatile and hard grafting loose forward/lock, one who led from the front and was massively respected inside Rugby Park. While some might remember the father of current All Blacks and Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder for failing to guide the franchise to a crown as a coach between 2009-2016, his six seasons as a player were immense.

PETER MCINTOSH/OtagoDailyTimes/Stuff Nick Evans was a player equally at home in a No 10 or No 15 jersey.

HIGHLANDERS

Nick Evans

2004-2007 - 32 games

In terms of natural talent, Evans was right up there. The No 10 had a superb running game and a smart tactical brain - it was no surprise to anyone that he ended up in coaching after his playing days ended in the UK. Injuries restricted Evans' output in Dunedin, but when he took the field he ran the Highlanders' backline with aplomb. Equally adept at fullback, Evans was a precursor to the No 10-No 15 hybrid player that is so common today. He was unlucky to be playing during the Dan Carter era, but Evans still managed to play 16 tests for the All Blacks during his spell with the Highlanders, before signing for the Blues for one campaign and then Harlequins in England.