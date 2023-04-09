Aaron Mauger doesn't want sympathy, but building pathways crucial for Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika are the only team yet to win a game in Super Rugby Pacific this year.

Aaron Mauger doesn’t want anyone’s sympathy for what’s happening with Moana Pasifika, but perhaps a bit more understanding on what the team is trying to achieve wouldn’t go amiss.

Despite a gallant effort, Moana Pasifika lost 38-21 to the Crusaders on Good Friday, remain rock bottom of the points table and still looking for their first win.

After the Hurricanes thrashed Moana Pasifika 59-0 at Mt Smart Stadium a couple of weeks ago, Ardie Savea said: ”It’s happy and sad, because I’ve got a lot of love for them.

“I’m happy for us, but I hope Moana bounce back and win next week.”

They didn’t, they lost to the Highlanders 45-17.

While it’s commendable for Savea, who has Samoan heritage, to feel that way, it does highlight an issue Moana Pasifika face. They need to make themselves as attractive to aspiring players with Pacific Island heritage as the five other New Zealand based Super Rugby teams, or any NRL club.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Aaron Mauger says Moana Pasifika is about trying to create a pathway into the Pacific Island national teams.

That’s not easy, but it’s something Moana Pasifika must do for long-term success.

“We want to attract the best aspiring, or established Pasifika players that we can,” Mauger said.

“But we’ve still got a lot of work to do, both on an off the field to get there. It’s still very new, but there is the possibility for us to get there.

“We certainly don’t want sympathy. We appreciate empathy and people understanding the journey and a lot of people probably don’t understand the journey.

“We don’t want anyone feeling sorry for us and we don’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We understand where we’re at on the journey and we’ve got to push through the tough times, because we know the good times will follow.”

Although Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua played for the All Blacks XV last year, one of the purposes of the team is to be a part of the pathway into the Samoa, Tonga or other Pacific Island national teams.

“It’s really around developing Pacific Island rugby for the benefit of Pacific Island rugby. Because otherwise nothing changes,” Mauger said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Moana Pasifika have had good moments this season, but playing at a high level for 80 minutes has been a problem.

“Pacific Island rugby has been benefitting these top international teams around the world, whether that’s the All Blacks, Wallabies, England or France.

“The best players are often playing for other countries, not their country of birth or lineage.

“That’s what we’re trying to promote, for players to want to play for their home countries, Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands and Fiji.

“It’s not just about results, we’re really trying to create a pathway, our kaupapa is to connect and inspire people to represent Pasifika, not New Zealand, Australia or any of those countries.

“We’re trying to create the vehicle to show that this is maybe the best pathway for them.

“When you look at the big picture, in two or three years time this is the team of choice for Pasifika rugby players and that’s what we’re trying to get to.”

Sydney Roosters’ back Joseph Suaalii played for Samoa at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, but after the 2024 NRL season he’ll begin his mega deal to play for the Waratahs and Wallabies.

Had Suaalii wanted to continue to represent Samoa in rugby union and play his Super Rugby for Moana Pasifika, he would have made an incredible impact, but it probably wasn’t even considered.

“I’m not sure if we’ve got enough money to pay $1.6 million,” Mauger smiled.

“The rest of the boys would be feeding off breadcrumbs if we spent that much on one player.

“But once again, that’s our context of where we’re at. We don’t have that sort of money to be throwing around at those types of players.

“This is an opportunity to build it from the ground up. We had a lot of those players come out of club rugby last year.

“A lot of guys were on the fringe of NPC teams. They might have been involved in squads, but weren’t necessarily playing much NPC footy.

“So all of that context is important to understand, but in time we want to be attracting the best of the best.

“If a young Ardie Savea is coming through a system, ideally in the islands, but if not it’s in New Zealand or Australia and he’s 19, then Moana Pasifika can be his team, because we’ve created the visible pathway to get to the top.”

But this is the toughest challenge Moana Pasifika face, creating pathways that look as compelling as the ones at the five NZ Super Rugby teams or the 17 NRL clubs.

With so many scouts searching for the next Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Folau Fakatava, Jason Taumalolo or Viliame Vailea it’s a hugely competitive market and Moana Pasifika need to be identifying and having those same conversations those other 22 clubs are having.

Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V’landys has spoke a number of times about the 18th NRL club being a Pacific Islands team, which would make it even tougher for Moana Pasifika to recruit top talent.

“We’ve got lots of eyes on young players around the country and that’s definitely a part of our structure going forward, that we need to have a deliberate focus on and spend more time on,” Mauger said.

“We don’t have anyone really appointed to do that at the moment. Kevin Senio, the rugby director, myself and the coaches are doing that as best we can, but we’ve also got a campaign to focus on.

“With the Crusaders for example, there is a production line of staff looking at the best players around the country and you have that at most of the other franchises too.

“Players have been spotted at 15, 16 years of age and they’re developed from that age through to the time they get a contract at 20, 21.

“The first time we met our boys was when they walked through the door for the first day of preseason last year.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in that space, but it’s key to being successful in the future, having sustainable success and building from within. The Crusaders are probably the best example of that in rugby and the Brumbies are another good example, they’ve had that same team together for five or six years.

“You look at the Melbourne Storm, that’s also their model, to grow your own and know what you’re contracted at 19.

“The Panthers are another example. They’ve created these pathways and their best young players are coming in and are the best players in the competition in their first or second year.

“So the development pathway is absolutely critical for us to be successful longterm.

“It’s our responsibility to show what the pathway looks like, to step through it and show it becomes a viable option, the best option for a young 18-19-year-old, to do two years on a development pathway system and then look towards a contract.

“We have got a bit of work to do in that space, but it is part of the plan.”