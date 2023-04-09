Hurricanes weapon Cam Roigard plays down All Blacks talk: 'We've got a title to win'

Cam Roigard scores a crucial try as Hurricanes prove too strong for Highlanders.

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard can hear the All Blacks noise after his stellar start to Super Rugby Pacific, but he has a job to do at the Hurricanes first.

The No 9 was excellent in the Hurricanes’ 29-14 win against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday, grabbing a crucial try in the second half as he picked off a Folau Fakatava no-look pass and sprinted home from halfway.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said afterwards that Roigard should take all the credit for identifying that opportunity, as he delivered another statement performance for All Blacks selectors.

But, Roigard isn’t getting too carried away.

“[The speculation] is out there a little bit, but I think my main focus is trying to play well for this group,” Roigard said.

“We’ve got a Super Rugby title to win. So, that's where my main focus is. It’s just trying to improve every day, trying to develop and grow individually and collectively as a team.”

Roigard is clearly on the radar for the All Blacks. He was selected to tour for the All Blacks XV side at the end of last year, and he has kicked on since then.

His pace and strength are coming to the fore, while his core skills have improved significantly since the start of last year.

Roigard said the formula was a simple one. “That [All Blacks XV] selection was probably on the back of a good Counties season, which was just getting consistent starts and minutes.

“That was awesome with the being able to play with different players that I hadn't played with before – the likes of Brad Weber, and then the different coaches and stuff. So, just learning little bits from different players and coaches is pretty big as well.”

Holland likes what he sees from his No 9, especially as he has worked on the areas he needed to.

“He’s a threat,” Holland said. “We always knew he was a threat but what he's worked really hard in the offseason and early part of the season is making sure he knows his core skill stuff.

“His box kicks are on the money and they're a good height, and his passing is really consistent.

“So, when you're doing that as a No 9 but then making busts every now and then you suddenly jump more into people's view.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Cameron Roigard takes on the line against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

“He's doing all that but one thing for Cam, he’s just got to keep nailing those core No 9 skills.”

Holland was also happy to push the case of classy midfielder Billy Proctor for higher honours.

“He's always been a massive cog over the last three years, whether people see it in the media or the public," Holland said.

“He does the right thing every time, and he’s a really good communicator on both sides of the ball.

“I think he's maybe just added a little bit of ability to beat defenders a little bit more – maybe he's got a bit more powerful. He's so vital to the Hurricanes.”

Both Holland and Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody were left bemused by whistle-happy Australian referee Damon Murphy, who oversaw a stop-start spectacle.

Dermody was proud of his side’s efforts and had his fingers crossed for young No 10 Cam Millar, who hobbled off in the final stages with an ankle injury.

However, Mitch Hunt’s abdominal strain was not rated as serious, and he should be available after the Highlanders’ bye next week.