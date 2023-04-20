Super Rugby Pacific: Concreter Daniel Rona hoping to cement his spot at Chiefs

Daniel Rona is thriving in his shot with the Chiefs this season.

Normally at this time of year, Daniel Rona would be toiling away on the tools, doing the hard yakka as a concreter in Taranaki.

But now, all of a sudden, a career change beckons for the 22-year-old, after a whirlwind rise to starting centre for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.

Not only is Rona uncontracted with the Hamilton-based club, he isn’t even a fulltime injury replacement player, either. In fact, he’s on such a short-term gig that he’s not even guaranteed to be with the team through till the end of the season.

Yet, after two cameos off the bench, then doing the business against All Blacks Rieko Ioane and Peter Umaga-Jensen in two starts, also nabbing a beaut of a maiden try in his 80-minute stay in the win over the Hurricanes last weekend, the 1.87m, 97kg midfielder may just be in for a couple more months yet with the undefeated table-toppers.

While Lalomilo Lalomilo was handed the fulltime deal to replace injured All Black Quinn Tupaea, the Bay of Plenty rep is yet to feature (an injury of his own hampering those hopes) and instead it has been Rona stepping into the breach with the Chiefs enduring something of a midfield injury crisis in also having Gideon Wrampling out until now post-knee surgery, and Anton Lienert-Brown (ankle injury in round one) and Alex Nankivell (concussion in round five) still on the comeback from their setbacks.

The Chiefs had 18 replacement players join them for pre-season before Christmas, and under New Zealand Rugby’s newly-adopted initiative, teams can select four of those players to receive 30 additional training days.

And that has turned out to be Rona’s ticket to the big-time. The 30 days can be sprinkled throughout the campaign, and the beauty for him is that every week he’s in the playing side, it doesn’t eat into any of those days. A fifth cap will come on Friday night when he again lines up in the No 13 jersey, against the Fijian Drua in Hamilton.

It’s quite the dream playing out for the Taranaki tyro, whose half-brother (same father) is former NRL star and three-test Wallaby Curtis Rona, who is now plying his trade in Japan.

The duo didn’t grow up together, though keep in touch a fair bit now, the 30-year-old giving the youngster some good advice, and the dream is to one day get alongside one another on the same field.

A small lad growing up, Rona was a halfback in his junior days at the Clifton club, moving to first-five at New Plymouth Boys’ High School and second-five in his time with the 1st XV, then only to centre when he left school, then soon making the Taranaki Under-19s.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Daniel Rona carts the ball up in a 1st XV match for New Plymouth Boys’ High School against Auckland Grammar in 2018.

A step up to Super nearly came last year when he was called to link up with the Crusaders for pre-season, but that six-week stint didn’t quite bring anything like the treats he is lapping up this year.

“I always hoped that I might get my debut this year, but to actually see my name pulled up on the screen when the team got named, it was pretty cool,” he reflected of the moment he found out he’d be pulling on the jersey, in round three against the Highlanders in Hamilton.

“I rung my mum straight away and told all my family, and they were stoked. I had to get 17 tickets for all the friends and family to come up and watch.”

A fortnight later on the same ground, facing a “top-three centre in the world” in Ioane – a bloke he had grown up watching – Rona was surprisingly unfazed by the task at hand.

“I kind of just treated it as just another game, that’s kind of my attitude at the moment. I don’t get too nervous, which is funny, because I used to like two years ago. But he’s got two arms and two legs like me. He beat me once, he’s just so powerful. You don’t really know until you’re out there and feel it just how poerful those boys are.”

Rona also credits the work of “smart”, “technical” and “defensive-based” midfield partner Rameka Poihipi – virtually just a rookie himself – for making his job easier, along with the “s...load” he has learned off the injured frontliners he has stepped in for.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan is rapt with the way Rona has acquitted himself, particularly against those international quality performers, and noted he was making every post a winner with this opportunity.

“He’s been on our radar for a couple of years now, he’s been a pretty solid performer for Taranaki, there’s been something about him that we’ve always liked,” McMillan said.

“Probably by his own admission he battled with the load early through pre-season, which is not uncommon for somebody who goes back into the workforce and on the tools for nine months. It actually can be quite a shift to come into a fulltime environment and build up that load tolerance.

“But he pushed through it and he’s come good.”

With two of his best mates alongside him, and a boss who readily accommodates his footy pursuits, the concreting isn’t as bad as some may think, Rona reckons.

“You work hard for the first couple of hours, getting it down in the ground, and then you just kind of sit back and cruise and wait for it to go hard. So there is some hard work but there is also some cruising as well.

“If you’ve got a good crew work’s fun anyway, it doesn’t really matter what you do.”

If his stint at the Chiefs doesn’t roll right into the NPC, he will get back on the worksite.

But for now, the goal is simple. Stay in the mix. There’s a contract to earn.

“That’d be ideal,” Rona said. “I’ve just got to play good footy, I guess, and let that sort of stuff sort itself out in the background. Firstly, just get in the team each week.

“And stay off the tools as long as I can.”