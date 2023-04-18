Super Rugby team of the week: All Blacks captain Sam Cane leads by example

Sam Cane waves to the crowd at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

ANALYSIS: Leadership takes many forms, as Chiefs No 7 Sam Cane showed against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

His tackling was exceptional. In fact, he never looked happier than when the Chiefs were under the pump heading into the final 10 minutes.

That’s where Cane really comes into his own, but he also did something that will make every school rugby coach very happy.

Cane appeared to self-report for an HIA after making multiple tackles near the end of the game. He approached referee Jordan Way, had a quick chat, and Way then motioned for an HIA assessment and Cane left the field.

Schoolboy and schoolgirl rugby players do what they see. So, when they see the All Blacks captain remove himself from a game, they’ll do likewise when they know something isn’t right.

Cane is in Stuff’s team of the week for his play, and his leadership.

15 Shaun Stevenson (Chiefs): Didn’t get as many opportunities as he would have liked, but played a nice hand in Daniel Rona’s try.

14 Emoni Narawa (Chiefs): He can set up tries as well as he scores them. He should definitely be in the All Blacks conversation.

13 Daniel Rona (Chiefs): His try was a textbook example of support play – and probably exposed Peter Umaga-Jensen’s lack of game time.

12 Rameka Poihipi (Chiefs): The Chiefs effectively shut down Jordie Barrett as an attacking threat, and Poihipi was typically accurate on defence and attack.

11 Etene Nanai-Seturo: Averaged 10 metres every time he carried the ball in Wellington. Enjoying his best and most consistent Super Rugby season.

10 Damian McKenzie (Chiefs): Not perfect by any means, but his late try showed why he is such a nightmare to defend.

9 Cam Roigard (Hurricanes): There will never be another Aaron Smith but New Zealand is in good shape at halfback with Roigard and the Chiefs’ Cortez Ratima coming through.

8 Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs): Played at No 6 but for the purposes of this team wins selection at No 8. A very hard man to bring down close to the line.

7 Sam Cane (Chiefs): Return to best form has saved Ian Foster from a major headache on All Blacks’ captaincy call.

6 Devan Flanders (Hurricanes): The Hurricanes’ best player on the day. The hard-nosed Hawke’s Bay flanker gives the Hurricanes better balance in the back row when he plays.

5 Tupou Vaa’i: Rolled his sleeves up as the Chiefs pack went to work in the second half. With Josh Lord returning, the Chiefs have an embarrassment of riches.

4 Brodie Retallick (Chiefs): The Chiefs’ locking partnership carried for a remarkable 24 times as they tightened up tactically and went to their strengths.

3 George Dyer (Chiefs): The Waikato prop’s inclusion eliminated what was beginning to look like an issue on the right hand of the Chiefs’ scrum. Still, they are missing Angus Ta’avao.

2 Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs): The best ball-carrying forward in New Zealand rugby. He made 36 metres against the Hurricanes, normally through or over several defenders.

1 Aidan Ross (Chiefs): Almost a coin toss with the Hurricanes’ Xavier Numia, with Ross just a bit busier on defence.