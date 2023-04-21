Clayton McMillan gives his unbeaten Chiefs a 'pass mark' halfway through Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs v Fijian Drua. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7:05pm, Friday, April 21. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6:45pm.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan would give his unbeaten side a “pass mark” for their seven successive wins which have them top halfway through Super Rugby Pacific.

After reclaiming first place with last Saturday’s 33-17 victory over the Hurricanes in Wellington, the Chiefs begin the second half of their regular season on Friday night against an electric Fijian Drua team McMillan believes are “the big movers” in their second Super Rugby campaign.

Defeating the Hurricanes ensured the Chiefs had recorded wins against their three strongest Kiwi rivals, as well as the Crusaders and the Blues.

They have become the favourites for some who reckon this is their best opportunity to clinch silverware for the first time since back-to-back titles under Dave Rennie in 2012 and 2013.

McMillan said it’s “too early” to tell with another seven matches to go before the playoffs, including next Saturday’s highly anticipated meeting with the defending champion Crusaders in Hamilton.

In the same week his commitment to lead the Chiefs until 2026 was confirmed, McMillan was nonetheless pleased with how they have won ugly some weeks and been clinical in others when they have scored plenty of “attractive tries” in some big victories.

“We're also aware that we don't need to be playing our perfect game right now,” he said.

“We're happy that we're banking points, happy that we're winning, but we're realistic about where we're at because I feel like we've got heaps of growth.

“We've got to stay grounded and take it one game at a time. We've certainly got the tools to win this competition, but you need things to go your way and keep working hard.”

The Chiefs have also been fortunate to avoid major injury problems which have often hampered them, although they are short in midfield while All Blacks Quinn Tupaea (knee) and Anton Lienert-Brown (ankle) remain sidelined, as well as Alex Nankivell (concussion).

They know as well as anyone how dangerous the Drua can be, ahead of their clash in Hamilton in round nine.

Needing a win to secure a home quarterfinal last May, they faced the Fijian newcomers for the first time in last year’s final round of the regular season.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Selestino Ravutaumada flying across the line for a spectacular finish for the Fijian Drua.

In hot, humid conditions, backed by a frenzied home crowd at Lautoka’s packed Churchill Park, the Drua almost overhauled them in the final 10 minutes with three spectacular converted tries and had one last attack to snatch a stunning triumph, but the Chiefs held on 35-34.

“They look fitter and are really clear about how they want to play the game,” McMillan said.

“Obviously, they are blessed with athletes and have pushed every team they've come against to the wire.

“Take them lightly at your peril.”

The Drua have won each of their two matches in Fiji and stunned the Crusaders 25-24 last month but have yet to secure a significant victory away from home, although they did beat a struggling Moana Pasifika outfit 36-34 in Auckland in round one.

SKY SPORT A 77th minute try earns Fijian Drua a dramatic come-from-behind win over Moana Pasifika in Auckland.

Upsetting the Chiefs would be a remarkable result. They did push the Brumbies all the way last Friday in Canberra, albeit losing 43-28.

With a 3-4 record from their seven matches, the Drua’s goal will be to reach the playoffs for the first time, something that is made easier in a competition that allows eight of the 12 teams to contest the finals.

The Chiefs have still made a host of changes for Friday and won’t have All Blacks loose forwards Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson (both concussion) and halfback Brad Weber is rested, with the trio expected to return for the Crusaders.

There are eight changes to their starting line-up and Damian McKenzie returns to fullback as Bryn Gatland is promoted to start at first five-eighth, with Shaun Stevenson shifting to the right wing while Emoni Narawa is rested.

Two-test lock Josh Lord and outside back Gideon Wrampling return to the bench after recovering from long-term knee injuries.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Chiefs have won their first seven matches in 2023.

The Chiefs’ winning run halfway through Super Rugby Pacific

Won 31-10 v Crusaders (A)

Won 52-29 v Moana Pasifika (N)

Won 28-7 v Highlanders (H)

Won 44-25 v Rebels (H)

Won 24-14 v Waratahs (A)

Won 20-13 v Blues (H)

Won 33-17 v Hurricanes (A)

Chiefs v Fijian Drua

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Daniel Rona, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Cortez Ratima; Pita Gus Sowakula, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Brodie Retallick (capt), John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Solomone Tukuafu, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Simon Parker, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Gideon Wrampling.

Fijian Drua: Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese, Apisalome Vota, Michael Naitokani, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Teti Tela, Penia Matawalu; Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Elia Canakaivata, Joseva Tamani, Leone Rotuisolia, Isoa Nasilasila, Samuela Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere (capt), Haereiti Hetet. Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Jone Tiko, Chris Minimbi, Rusiate Nasove, Philip Baselala, Kalione Nasoko, Kitione Taliga.