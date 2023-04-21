Chiefs leave it late to overcome Fijian Drua for eighth successive win in Super Rugby Pacific

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 50 (Cortez Ratima, Shaun Stevenson, Kaylum Boshier, Damian McKenzie, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; McKenzie 5 con) Fijian Drua 17 (Elia Canakaivata, Michael Naitokani, Ilaisa Droasese tries; Teti Tela con). HT: 31-12.

The Chiefs recorded their eighth successive win but had to battle away to overcome the Fijian Drua 50-17 in a gruelling slog on Friday night.

Conditions were awful after hours of heavy rain in Hamilton, but the Chiefs banked the bonus-point win to extend their lead on top of Super Rugby Pacific and remain unbeaten.

The hosts scored five tries when the rain poured in the first half but struggled to assert control after half-time, even as the downpour eased at FMG Stadium Waikato.

They needed late tries from locks Brodie Retallick and Tupou Vaa’i to send the most of the sodden 11,142 fans home happy, with Etene Nanai-Seturo adding another after the hooter that was harsh on the Fijians.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson crossing for the Chiefs against the Fijian Drua.

The determined Drua never folded and were cheered on by smatterings of Fijians, who made the loudest roar of the night when winger Ilaisa Droasese finished off a breathtaking try from an attack which started in their 22.

The Chiefs will have sore bodies over the weekend after some thunderous contact.

Still, they had too much class as playmakers Bryn Gatland and Damian McKenzie’s astute kicks gave them a crucial advantage.

The Drua’s defence improved after half-time after the Chiefs had exploited massive holes and turned them over with kicks in behind.

One brutal stint of desperate, hard tackling while Drua prop Haereiti Hetet was in the sinbin was especially superb.

Frustrated, the Chiefs opted for a penalty goal in the 67th minute that McKenzie pulled left after struggling to land the finishing blow in an error-ridden second half.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Brodie Retallick scoring the crucial try for the Chiefs in the second half.

It was a nod to the Drua’s resolve, although their line was breached minutes later when Retallick, the captain for the night, was in the right place to score under the posts after collecting a sharp offload from impressive centre Daniel Rona.

In the relentless rain, the Chiefs were cruising when Cortez Ratima and Shaun Stevenson crossed for early tries when the Drua could not get a grip of the conditions.

The Fijians managed to batter their way over the line through Elia Canakaivata but were stuck in their 22 for long spells.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Damian McKenzie was not grateful for this hospital pass.

Under pressure, they lost Apisalome Vota to the sinbin for 10 minutes in which Kaylum Boshier and McKenzie added to their misery with further tries.

The Drua built enough momentum to ensure the Chiefs finished the half with 14 men after Nanai-Seturo’s yellow card, with Michael Naitokani scoring their second after Tevita Ikanivere’s effort was ruled out for a knock-on.

However, failing to regain possession from the next restart was costly and Samisoni Taukei'aho swooped for the Chiefs’ fifth try on the stroke of half-time.

That sort of mistake summed up the Drua’s night, albeit in dreadful, wet weather, and the Chiefs pounced.

The big moment

Retallick’s try in the 70th minute meant the Chiefs could breathe easy after a shaky second half. They went 30 minutes without scoring a point before finishing with 50.

MVP

Gatland was excellent at first five-eighth and kept the Chiefs ticking over. He appeared to be struggling after he was on the receiving end of one huge tackle in the second half but kept leading the side.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Bryn Gatland, left, had a strong night for the Chiefs,

Match rating: 7/10

The rain cleared for the second half, but both teams deserve credit for creating a decent spectacle. Most of the handling was excellent despite the greasy ball.

The big picture

The Chiefs extend their lead on top of the table to five points and host the defending champion Crusaders in Hamilton next Saturday night.

They upset the Crusaders in Christchurch in round one, but their next clash should demonstrate where the balance of power sits this season.

The Drua leave behind wet Waikato for a different climate next Saturday. They are welcoming the Blues to Lautoka and the humid conditions should suit them better.