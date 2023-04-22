Clarke Dermody wants scrum clarity from Aussie refs as Highlanders target big finals push

Clarke Dermody says the Highlanders ‘want to have a game that can compete in the playoffs’.

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders v Force. Where: HBF Park, Perth. When: 9:35pm, Saturday, April 22. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Clarke Dermody has revealed he sought an explanation from Australian referee Damon Murphy following some questionable scrum calls in the loss to the Hurricanes as the Highlanders bid to become the team that the top finishers want to avoid in the quarterfinals.

The Highlanders face a tricky encounter against the Western Force on Saturday without the services of Aaron Smith (compassionate leave) and Folau Fakatava (illness), which emphasises the importance the set-piece battle.

Dermody was frustrated that his side wasn’t rewarded after appearing to gain set-piece dominance against the Hurricanes in round seven, and admitted he stewed on the Murphy’s interpretations.

“Without going too deep into my bye week, I had some questions for the referee team, just to make sure we weren't doing anything wrong,” Dermody said from Perth.

“The biggest thing is to get feedback and if we are actually doing something wrong, to be able to address it.

“But the feedback was that we actually weren't far away, and potentially some of those calls were 50-50.”

Nic Berry will take the whistle for the Force game, and with All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot and tighthead Jermaine Ainsley in a rich vein of form for the Highlanders, Dermody wants the Highlanders to reap the reward from one aspect of the game where they are undeniably strong.

“One hundred per cent we want to use our scrum as a weapon, as we've set out through the whole season,” Dermody said.

“We’ve had Nic Berry already when we played the Crusaders, and we had a couple fall either way in that game as well, so it’s understanding what he wants to see.”

The Highlanders had a horror start to the season, but Dermody feels they are tracking in the right direction.

The injury list is starting to decrease, with Jona Nareki set to return via Dunedin club rugby in the next few weeks.

If the Highlanders can get Nareki fit and firing by the pointy end of the campaign the Highlanders will at least be able to throw some real punches, and Dermody set out some clear expectations for the second half of the season.

“We've said from game one that we want to be in the playoffs, but we also want to have a game that can compete in the playoffs,” he said.

“We don't want to just be the eighth team in and our game not being up to scratch to foot it with the best teams.

“Obviously, just coming off a bye the boys are well rested. Our game is still pretty simple, and we want to test that now against the Force, who are back at home.

“I know that they're looking forward to playing at home they've already said that they are looking forward to beating us, so it's going to be a good challenge.”

Dermody also had a message for young halfbacks James Arscott and Nathan Hastie: keep it simple.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Jermaine Ainsley, Rhys Marshall, and Ethan de Groot prepare for a scrum at training.

Arscott will get his first start for the Highlanders and Hastie is poised for a debut off the bench, but both have sent plenty of time in and around the Highlanders squad over the past few years.

“He [Arscott] is in the team for a reason,” Dermody said. “We see a big future in front of him.

“He can just go and distribute the ball, get the ball to our drivers, boss the forwards around, everything a No 9 does.

“[Hastie} is a pretty abrasive, physical halfback. We're not trying to overcomplicate things for him first and foremost.

“A bit like James, he has to get the ball to our drivers as efficiently as he can.”

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Mitch Hunt, James Arscott; Marino Mikaele Tu’u, Billy Harmon (capt), Shannon Frizell, Will Tucker, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Nathan Hastie, Freddie Burns, Josh Timu

Force: Chase Tiatia, Toni Pulu, Sam Spink, Hamish Stewart, Manasa Mataele, Bryce Hegarty, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa; Michael Wells (capt), Ollie Callan, Tim Anstee, Jeremy Williams, Felix Kalapu, Santiago Medrano, Tom Horton, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Feleti Kaitu’u, Angus Wagner, Siosifa Amone, Ryan McCauley, Rahboni Vosayaco, Ian Prior, Bayley Kuenzle, George Poolman.