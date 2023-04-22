Chiefs unscathed, primed for Crusaders blockbuster after bruising clash with Fijian Drua

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 50 (Cortez Ratima, Shaun Stevenson, Kaylum Boshier, Damian McKenzie, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; McKenzie 5 con) Fijian Drua 17 (Elia Canakaivata, Michael Naitokani, Ilaisa Droasese tries; Teti Tela con). HT: 31-12.

The Chiefs are unscathed and primed for next Saturday night’s looming blockbuster with the Crusaders after a “good day at the office” in Friday’s bruising, wet encounter with the Fijian Drua.

That was coach Clayton McMillan’s assessment of their 50-17 victory in which they rested key players, such as co-captains Sam Cane and Brad Weber, and made eight changes to their starting line-up and recorded an eighth win on the bounce in Super Rugby Pacific.

The unbeaten Chiefs host the Crusaders in Hamilton in a possible dress rehearsal for the final between this season’s runaway leaders and the perennial champions. McMillan’s side won their last meeting in Christchurch in round one.

READ MORE:

* Late surge powers Crusaders to comeback win over Rebels

* All Blacks coach Ian Foster says Rugby World Cup door still open for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

* Blues look to wobbly Waratahs to ignite a second-half Super Rugby Pacific surge

* Chiefs leave it late to overcome Fijian Drua for eighth successive win in Super Rugby Pacific



The Crusaders, who sit third after a comeback win against the Rebels on Friday, will be desperate to sign off with a seventh successive title to complete Scott Robertson’s dynasty before he becomes the next All Blacks coach.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Brodie Retallick crossing for the Chiefs’ crucial try.

No team has looked as complete as the Chiefs through nine rounds, who made big changes to their side but still scored 50 points against the Drua and executed some slick handling to dazzle their home crowd despite hours of heavy rain in Hamilton.

McMillan confirmed they had suffered no additional injuries after struggling to clinch the winning bonus point until three tries in the final 10 minutes.

“We probably overplayed a couple of times and turned the ball over. The Drua were good enough to capitalise on that,” McMillan said.

“They were tough, they've got some big boys out there, and they defended with a lot of passion in that second half.

“Credit to the Drua. It narrowed the game in those conditions. You want to be in those moments because that's when you learn best and can go away to review.”

The Drua’s accuracy let them down, but their resolve against constant Chiefs pressure was admirable when they trailed by only 14 points for 24 minutes in the second half.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said their win against the Fijian Drua was a “good day at the office”.

That didn’t seem like a big lead against the Fijians, who can score from anywhere, something they demonstrated with Ilaisa Droasese’s wonderful coast-to-coast try in the 46th minute.

Still, the result never seemed in doubt.

Stand-in captain Brodie Retallick crossed for their decisive try in the 70th minute after a classic, determined performance from the veteran All Blacks lock.

“There was a period in the second half where they held us out when we could have put them away a bit sooner,” Retallick said.

“It was more their desperation in defence which kept us out.”

The Chiefs’ handling and skills in the first half were phenomenal given the conditions.

They scored five tries and turned the Drua around with smart kicks in behind from playmakers Damian McKenzie and Bryn Gatland.

First five-eighth Gatland weathered a huge tackle which appeared to wind him and bumped off another defender in the second half when the Drua put their bodies on the line.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Damian McKenzie passing out wide after Bryn Gatland, in the background, was flattened in a big tackle.

Gatland’s involvement next Saturday will be interesting.

He did not start the previous week against the Hurricanes, when the Chiefs won 33-17 in Wellington, and replaced the in-form Emoni Narawa, as McKenzie moved to fullback and Shaun Stevenson shifted across to Narawa’s position on the right wing.

McMillan will have a decision to make. He did confirm Cane and Weber, as well as others rested this weekend such as loose forward Luke Jacobson, would likely be available for the Crusaders.

“He's a tough, resilient bloke. He doesn't mind chucking his head in the spokes,” he said of Gatland.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Sam Cane is due back for the Crusaders.

“He was like everyone else. He had some really good moments and some he would take back.”

McMillan was pleased with the comebacks via the bench of two-test lock Josh Lord and outside back Gideon Wrampling after their long-term knee injuries.

He also paid tribute to the crowd of 11,142 who were mostly hammered by heavy rain.

“It was great to have 11,000 tonight,” McMillan said. “It would be great to have 21,000 next week.”