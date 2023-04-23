Super Rugby: Highlanders fall to Force as referee Nic Berry takes centre stage with five yellow cards

At HBF Park, Perth: Western Force 30 (Bryce Hegarty try 4min, Manasa Mataele try 30min, penalty try; Hegarty 2 con, 3 pen) Highlanders 17 (Connor Garden-Bachop try 43min, Andrew Makalio try 55min; Sam Gilbert 2 con, pen). HT: 24-3

Yellow cards: Pari Pari Parkinson 20min, Ethan de Groot 21min, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u 37min (Highlanders), Hamish Stewart 38min, Tom Horton 50min (Western Force)

The Highlanders paid the price for a horror first half to become the second New Zealand to lose to Australian opposition this season.

In a game that will be remembered for referee Nic Berry brandishing five yellow cards, the Highlanders trailed 24-3 at the break and didn’t have enough gas in the tank to complete the comeback after fighting their way back to 24-17.

Berry blew 10 penalties against the Highlanders and dished out three yellow cards in the first half alone.

Lock Pari Pari Parkinson and prop Ethan de Groot were sent to the sin bin within one minute of each other for infringing close to their own line, and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u was shown the yellow card close to halftime.

The sin binning of the No 8 – and accompanying penalty try – looked harsh, but the Highlanders were simply their own worst enemies.

Their poor tactical kicking repeatedly brought the Force into the game and the Highlanders were collectively far too slow out of the blocks following their bye week.

Captain Billy Harmon took issue with Berry after he showed Parkinson a yellow card without a warning, but he was in no mood for dialogue as he sent de Groot to the naughty chair in the next phase of play.

Two weeks after taking issue with some of Damon Murphy’s interpretations, the Highlanders have to get on the same page as Australian referees – and quickly.

Young halfback James Arscott had a tough first half as his undermanned pack struggled to provide a platform, but things improved as the Highlanders emerged with far greater urgency in a frantic second spell.

Mitch Hunt couldn’t exert the control he needed at No 10, kicking one penalty dead in the first half, while Freddie Burns had some encouraging moments off the bench.

The Highlanders’ injury woes also resurfaced in the second half, with replacement Josh Timu forced off with an ankle injury shortly after taking the field, forcing replacement halfback Nathan Hastie to make his debut in the back three.

It completed a miserable night for the Highlanders, who knew the Force would be coming for them but failed to meet the hosts’ intensity.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Former Crusaders winger Manasa Mataele scores for the Force.

The big moment

The Highlanders coughed up a scrum penalty on their own feed in the last 10 minutes, allowing the Force to extend their lead to 13 points. It put the game out of reach for the southerners, who looked out on their feet.

MVP

Billy Harmon stood out for the Highlanders with another captain’s knock. He tackled himself to a standstill and carried with vigour, but he was too often a lone soldier.

Match rating

6/10. It was tough watching for Highlanders fans as they fumbled the ball on attack, struggled at the breakdown and scrum, and repeatedly coughed up cheap penalties.

The big picture

The Highlanders travel to Sydney to face the Waratahs, and they should have Aaron Smith and Folau Fakatava back to provide some much-needed direction. Jona Nareki will also join the squad to offer a boost, although he is unlikely to play the full 80 minutes. However, the loss in Perth has dragged the Highlanders into a real fight for a spot in the top eight. Should they lose to the Waratahs, it’s likely they’ll fall out of a finals spot.