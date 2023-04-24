Clarke Dermody puts heat on Highlanders after worst performance of the season

Ill-disciplined Highlanders beaten by Western Force after three yellow cards in first half.

The cavalry is arriving for the Highlanders, but first coach Clarke Dermody wants his players to take accountability for an unacceptable performance against the Western Force.

The Highlanders paid the price for a poor first half in Perth, where they were guilty of trying to take shortcuts in defence and were wasteful with the little possession they enjoyed.

Referee Nic Berry added to their woes with a busy display, sending three Highlanders to the sin bin before halftime, but Dermody had no issues with the Australian whistleblower.

“I reckon we de did it to ourselves,” a frustrated Dermody said after the game. “There were was a lot of [penalty] advantages around being offside one, two, three times in a row and as soon as that becomes an issue it puts a lot of pressure on when you're defending inside your 22m.

“We’ve just got to be better.”

The Highlanders spent Sunday travelling to Sydney, and Dermody said the players needed to use those hours for some honest self-assessment.

“Hopefully, the boys are looking at their own game on the computer so that the review can be short and sharp,” Dermody said.

“We’ve only really got a day and a half of training to get ready for the Waratahs.

“We know they rested quite a few of their guys for the Blues game, so we know they’re waiting for us and they’ll be looking forward to it after the performance we just showed them.”

Asked if Highlanders fans should expect a reaction after the Force performance, Dermody said: “I’d hope so.

“Everyone has talked about the context of the table around the top five and the rest, and unfortunately we're in the rest.

“It's pretty tight there so we've just got to start winning.”

Dermody confirmed that Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava and Jona Nareki would join the side in Sydney to provide a timely boost.

Nareki has been badly missed over the past two seasons due to injury, but Dermody said they wouldn’t rush him back unless he was ready.

“He’d potentially be on limited minutes, but we've got to get eyes on him before we make a call.”

Smith and Fakatava will come straight into the side, although young halfbacks James Arscott and Nathan Hastie showed a promising amount of tenacity in tough circumstances in Perth.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Aaron Smith, centre, has joined the Highlanders in Sydney as they prepare to face the Waratahs on Friday.

Elsewhere, Dermody would be entitled to swing the selection axe, with hooker, lock, first-five and the loose-forward mix sure to come under scrutiny.

Impressive young flanker Sean Withy must start, even if it means moving Billy Harmon to No 8, while lock Fabian Holland’s energy is needed in the pack.

In fact, the way the season is playing out is giving Dermody a mandate to go hard at a youth-driven rebuild in 2024, based around Withy, Holland, Cam Millar, Jake Te Hiwi, Oli Haig, Hayden Michaels, Nikora Broughton, Arscott and Hastie.

Up-and-coming No 10 Ajay Faleafaga, loose forward Will Stodart, hooker Jack Taylor and Otago prop Rohan Wingham must also be knocking on the door for 2024.

Further performances similar to the one delivered against the Force would certainly test Dermody’s patience with the current squad.

“It's disappointing because we knew how the Force we're going to play,” he said.

“The way they finished that Waratahs game last week, that pretty much said that's how we want to play, using the ball, holding the ball.

“We’d defend well, and then give away a penalty. As soon as we started compounding those penalties it became pretty easy for Nic [Berry] to get the cards out.

“It was pretty hot here, so when you got 13 guys doing the work of 15 it takes its toll.”