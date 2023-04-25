Super Rugby team of the week: David Havili delivers on All Blacks' message

David Havili tries to evade Rebels No 13 Reece Hodge in Melbourne.

ANALYSIS: All Blacks coach Ian Foster has delivered an unequivocal message to test contenders across the board: focus on your defence.

“If there is a message to go out, it's that we're into a World Cup where defence is going to be paramount, and it's still going to be a primary criteria for us at selection time,” Foster told Stuff.

It’s an insight that armchair selectors must factor in as they weigh up the merits of their favoured players: don’t be dazzled by attacking stats alone.

For example, look at Crusaders No 12 David Havili against the Rebels. He beat plenty of defenders and ran for 76 metres, but the All Blacks selectors will probably be more pleased that he nailed eight from eight tackle attempts.

Havili’s all-round contribution wins him the No 12 jersey in Stuff’s team of the week.

15 Zarn Sullivan (Blues): Set for an extended run in the Blues No 15 jersey after Stephen Perofeta’s injury, he could be a big mover in the second half of the competition.

14 Shaun Stevenson (Chiefs): Dangerous wherever he plays as the Chiefs attacked with admirable ambition and accuracy despite the weather.

13 Daniel Rona (Chiefs): Looked like a real talent for Taranaki in the NPC, and taking every opportunity with both hands.

12 David Havili (Crusaders): He’s behind Jordie Barrett in the All Blacks’ calculations, but his versatility and maturity is a big asset.

11 Caleb Clarke (Blues): Ran for almost 200 metres against a weakened Waratahs side, although he will be ultimately be judged on his defensive reliability.

10 Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders): How important will his final try assist be at the end of the season? His clever switch of play set up Dallas McLeod for the crucial bonus points against the Rebels.

9 Cortez Ratima (Chiefs): It’s not easy to go from impact player to starting halfback, but Ratima made a good job of it in terrible conditions in Hamilton.

SKY SPORT Ill-disciplined Highlanders beaten by Western Force after three yellow cards in first half.

8 Hoskins Sotutu (Blues): Bullied the Waratahs with ball in hand, but Cullen Grace also looked big and strong with return off the bench for the Crusaders.

7 Tom Christie (Crusaders): Accurate in the tackle and strong over the ball in some key moments against a dogged Rebels outfit.

6 Samipeni Finau (Chiefs): Clayton McMillan has struck gold with the No 6, who is the archetypical Chief: hard-edged and industrious.

5 Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Chiefs): Was replaced after 47 minutes but was very effective during that time in an indication of the Chiefs’ depth at lock.

4 Brodie Retallick (Chiefs): The Drua are a physical side, but the Chiefs finished strongly with the All Blacks great grabbing a late try.

3 Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders): Made some big carries as the Crusaders employed him as a battering ram.

2 Ricky Riccitelli (Blues): Arguably the Blues’ best player this year – certainly in terms of sheer consistency. Tough as they come.

1 Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues): The Aucklanders’ pack was in complete control from the opening seconds.