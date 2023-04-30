Scott Robertson looks to wade out of uncharted waters in Crusaders' swansong

Scott Robertson is in uncharted territory, as the end of his terrific tenure with the Crusaders draws close.

Perhaps it shouldn't be so surprising, after all, that this final Super Rugby Pacific season was going to prove the master coach’s most challenging.

With a successful All Blacks job interview and already two media appearances for his new role, the winningest coach in Super Rugby history has had plenty to look ahead to, and yet, of course, all the while with a massive target on his six-time defending champions’ back.

A roster hit by injuries to key men has not helped, and now it just remains to be seen how much of a killer blow Saturday night’s defeat to the Chiefs is for the red and blacks’ hopes of sending their magical mentor off in perfect style.

That 34-24 loss in Hamilton marked the first time in nine years that a Robertson-coached side had been toppled twice in the one season by the same opponent.

The only other occasion had been in the 2014 NPC, where Tasman backed up their big win over Canterbury a fortnight prior with another convincing victory in the semifinal.

Now there is a decent psychological hurdle for the Crusaders to jump in June, after the Chiefs followed up their 31-10 round-one win in Christchurch by again, albeit in much more of a see-sawing battle, taking down their storied rivals.

No team has come close to being responsible for as many of the 15 losses Robertson has tasted as Crusaders coach than the six the Chiefs have inflicted (the Hurricanes have three, the Highlanders and Waratahs two, and the Blues and Rebels one).

So, what of a meeting with them once more before this season is out, then?

“We haven’t gone there yet, mentally,” Robertson said soon after fulltime at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“Yeah, they’ve beaten us home and away, and good on them... they’re good, you’ve got to give it to them, fair play, they’ve built a great roster, and anyone that steps in has stepped up.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Robertson has a challenge ahead to sign off with the Crusaders in the ultimate style.

“It’s probably a reflection of parts of the game, not the whole game. Get those right and the result can change pretty quickly.

“We played some great footy... a lot of positive stuff... it’s just the game management, we’ve got to be better.”

That will squarely lay the challenge at the feet of Robertson’s renowned ‘quarterback’, Richie Mo’unga, who, in this sign-off season of his own, having piloted the red and blacks to their six-straight titles, was for a second-straight matchup outgunned by the hot-to-trot Damian McKenzie.

With 63% possession and 58% territory on the night, the visitors forced the Chiefs into nearly 100 more tackles (174 to 82), yet the hosts’ defence held firm (missing just 17 to the Crusaders’ 16), in what Robertson noted was something of a mirror image to last year’s semifinal in Christchurch.

“We just felt like we put so much pressure on them... It’s hard to believe it was three tries all,” he said.

“It just goes to show how much they cared and what the effort in their team was, it’s pretty special.

“Just a little bit of execution and completion stuff, we’ve got to get that right, there’s no doubt, because we’re creating so many opportunities, so we’ve got to put pressure on teams better that way.”

The Crusaders can now all but kiss goodbye hopes of finishing as top seed, in fifth spot, now 12 points back from the Chiefs, having even had their bonus point snatched from them thanks to Tyrone Thompson’s 79th minute match-sealing try.

It means there’s a big chance of a return trip to Hamilton for the playoffs, for another showdown in front of what Robertson rated as a “pretty hostile”, but “awesome” 23,000-plus sellout crowd on Saturday night.

“There’s a lot of people chasing points at the top, and all over the ladder, really,” he said

“Every game and every point is very important from here on in.”

The Crusaders now turn their attention to a clash against the Force in Christchurch on Saturday evening, and while some big names have started to return from injury – though Robertson acknowledged Will Jordan (migraine-related illness) remained a week-by-week proposition – there are some fresh concerns to offset that.

After prop Finaly Brewis was a late-week scratching with a shoulder injury, halfback Willi Heinz then injured a calf in the warmup, while Dallas McLeod (shoulder) left the park early in the second half, and captain Scott Barrett didn’t accompany Robertson to the post-match media conference as he was getting his head stitched.