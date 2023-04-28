Hurricanes still searching for statement result in Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby Pacific, round 10: Hurricanes v Brumbies When: Friday, 7.05pm Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, updates on Stuff

The Hurricanes believe they are a top-four team, but they still need a major scalp to prove they are worthy of hosting finals rugby in six weeks’ time.

The men from the capital sit fourth on the Super Rugby Pacific standings with a record of six wins and two losses from their first eight games of 2023.

They already look assured of a quarterfinal berth under the competition’s incredibly generous playoff format where 75% of the 12 teams qualify for the knockout stages.

But the Hurricanes’ position on the table is a little deceptive. Their wins have come against six of the bottom seven teams in the competition, which makes it difficult to get an accurate read on just how good this team actually is.

Their two defeats have come against the Chiefs and Blues but with a clear top five emerging, the Hurricanes need to start beating some of the teams above them if they are to avoid a second successive fifth-place finish and the away quarterfinal that comes with it.

A win at home to the second-place Brumbies, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year, would certainly be a statement result. It would also go a long way to securing a top-four finish.

The Hurricanes have a difficult run home, so every win is vital from here. They still have to play the Chiefs and Blues again, as well as the defending champion Crusaders, and travel to Fiji to face the Fijian Drua.

“If you look at where we’re at at the moment, the two big teams we’ve come up against, the Chiefs and the Blues, in terms of the top five, we haven’t nailed it,” assistant coach Chris Gibbes said.

“But that’s something we’ve put on the group. Like, how good are we? If we genuinely think we’re a top-four team then we’ve got to perform, and that’s the focus.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes winger Julian Savea is tackled by Etene Nanai-Seturo during their recent loss to the Chiefs.

“That’s why I keep coming back to the learnings from the Chiefs game. We’ve got to apply it this week, and that’s the challenge for the group.”

In their last match before the bye, the Hurricanes led the Chiefs by nine points at halftime, but they lost the match after conceding 25 unanswered points in the second half.

The Hurricanes struggled at set-piece time in that game and were punished for some costly lineout errors.

Given the Brumbies average 3.6 tries per game from lineouts, Gibbes said he expected the visitors to target that area on Friday night.

However, the Hurricanes have been helped by the timely return of locks Isaia Walker-Leawere and Caleb Delany.

Walker-Leawere has slotted straight back into the starting 15 in the only change from their last game after overcoming his injury, while Delany has been eased back via the bench.

“They base their whole game around their set-piece and they’re bloody good at it, and they’ve been good at it for a long time,” Gibbes added.

“If they can squeeze ya, they can get you to make errors. They can kick to the 22 and go from there.”

Friday’s game will be veteran winger Julian Savea’s 150th for the Hurricanes, tying the club appearance record held by TJ Perenara.

Although Savea is no longer a prolific try-scorer, Gibbes said the 32-year-old remained a key strike weapon, especially with his rampaging runs as the first or second receiver from set-piece plays.

“You’ve just got to look at his carries off set-piece stuff, off lineouts and scrums, just how hard he carries.

“Defences nowadays have got a lot more physical and a lot more organised so the collisions are a lot bigger, yet he’s still chucking his body on the line.”

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, Caleb Delany, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo.

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Charlie Cale, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Fred Kaihea, Sefo Kautai, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Jack Debreczeni, Ben O’Donnell.