Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody laments 'lack of control' after Waratahs loss

The Highlanders lost a player to the sinbin and concede a late try to lose against the Waratahs.

Coach Clarke Dermody says the Highlanders will return from their 0-2 trip to Australia with their pride “wounded” after they couldn’t close out the game against the Waratahs in Sydney.

The Highlanders led 20-14 and had a one-man advantage at the start of the final quarter on Friday, but a series of errors meant they barely got out of their own half for the last 20 minutes.

As a result, a stacked bench including Folau Fakatava, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Jona Nareki couldn’t fire a shot on attack as the Waratahs scored in 78th minute to win the game 21-20 with lock Pari Pari Parkinson in the sinbin.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has watched his side lose two successive matches in Australia in the last fortnight (FILE PHOTO).

“There was a lack of control in the back end of the game,” a disappointed Dermody said after the game. “We got back into the lead and scored those two tries pretty quickly and they had a man in the bin, but I’m not sure we ever got back in their half. We just couldn’t put them under pressure.”

A dropped pass by Nareki, a charged-down kick from the otherwise excellent Aaron Smith, a loose offload from Sean Withy and a stolen lineout were among the errors that hurt the Highlanders, who had been selected to finish strongly.

“We were excited about the bench,” Dermody said. “It was the few times this year that we’ve been able to use those boys.

“But we lacked that control to put them in the right areas to use their skillset. We were using them to exit as opposed to exerting pressure on the Waratahs.”

Dermody also refused to throw Pari Pari Parkinson under the bus for his second yellow card in two games, revealing that the big lock should not have been shown a yellow card against the Force last weekend.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Pari Pari Parkinson was sinbinned in the final minutes.

“It was probably the second infringement [against the Waratahs],” Dermody said. “I think the first one was just trying to stop the maul.

“You can afford to give one away, but as soon as you get another one straight away, then that becomes a yellow card in anyone's book.

“Last week, it was a team penalty, and from a review from the referee [Nic Berry] last week, it was the wrong call.

“So, it’s not really a discipline thing [for Parkinson]. It's just a learning in that moment. You can't really double up.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Izaia Perese celebrating one of the Waratahs’ tries against the Highlanders.

The Highlanders face the Chiefs in Dunedin next Friday, so they will have to quickly move on from an Australian trip that has yielded just one competition point.

“We won’t have to create edge, the motivation will be there,” Dermody said. “It's just the execution.

“Each week we're learning, but the lessons are pretty tough.

“Both games in Australia we probably didn't play as well as we wanted, but both games we could have and maybe should have won.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Jonah Lowe looking to break free of the Highlanders’ defence.

“Instead of leaving here with the eight points we were after we're leaving with one. That’s the disappointing thing.”

Dermody admitted a sharp display from Connor Garden-Bachop at No 15, as well as another typically solid outing from Sam Gilbert at No 12, had given him food for thought.

Garden-Bachop ran for a game-high 120 metres, and probably did enough to retain the No 15 jersey.

Martin Bogado is also close to a return, while captain Billy Harmon will be available to face the Chiefs after missing the Waratahs game to attend a funeral.