Justin Sangster to make timely return as Hurricanes feel the pinch in second row

Nick Frost scored a stunning try for the Brumbies, but Canes are winners.

The return of lock Justin Sangster is set to provide a timely boost for the Hurricanes ahead of their trip to Fiji after two second-rowers were forced from the field against the Brumbies.

Last Friday’s 32-27 win was the Hurricanes’ biggest result of the season, but it came at a cost with starting lock James Blackwell and his replacement Caleb Delany both going off after suffering head knocks early in the game, putting them both in doubt for this Saturday’s clash with Fijian Drua in Suva.

Although coach Jason Holland said it was too early to say whether Blackwell would be available when he spoke to reporters in the immediate aftermath, he was resigned to losing Delany to an automatic 12-day stand-down.

The 23-year-old, who had only just returned from an injury, was clearly concussed and had to be propped up by support staff to avoid collapsing to the ground after he copped a heavy blow to the head when attempting to make a tackle.

“I must say, CD didn’t even go off for a test. He was straight off. That’s generally a 12-day stand down,” Holland said.

“It was head on hip. I haven’t seen him yet but it was a niggly one and I’d say that’s an automatic 12 days at least.

Marty Melville/PHOTOSPORT Hurricanes lock Caleb Delany is assisted from the field after suffering a concussion against the Brumbies.

“He’s been going well too. He’s loving his training and he’ll be gutted but it is what it is in this game.”

The early withdrawals of Blackwell and Delany left the depleted Hurricanes to see out most of the match with only one specialist lock, Isaia Walker-Leawere, and forced a major reshuffle in the forward pack.

Blindside flanker Devan Flanders, who scored the team’s first try off a Salesi Rayasi kick to the corner, shifted into the second row to partner Walker-Leawere when Brayden Iose came on for Delany. He was later replaced by hooker Jacob Devery.

“We definitely needed to come up with a few solutions at halftime around our lineouts and who was all over the roles but the boys did very well,” Holland said.

“Dev went into lock, Brayds came on at six and later on we were talking around all sorts of things. Jordie [Barrett] was in there, Jules [Julian Savea] was in there.

“It’s a real credit to the boys because the lineout was good in the second half and there were some massive efforts out there.”

A former judo representative, Sangster made nine appearances in his debut season in 2022.

He has not been sighted this season after dislocating his thumb in the Hurricanes’ final pre-season match against the Crusaders in Levin.

Holland said Sangster had actually been given the green light to return last week but the plan had been for him to play club rugby first.

The Hurricanes will also be able to call upon former All Black Dominic Bird for Saturday’s fixture.

Bird was not part of the match-day 23 last Friday.

Holland was satisfied they had sufficient depth to cover the likely absences of Blackwell and Delany.

“Dom’s available, Justin’s available and Izzy got through pretty well so there’s three good options there.

“Justin, the plan was to play some club rugby [first], but we’ll have to have a think about that.”

With difficult games against the Blues, Chiefs and Crusaders still to come, Saturday’s clash against the Drua looms as a must-win for the Hurricanes as they look to tighten their grip on the top four and secure a home quarterfinal.

The Drua have won just one of their past six games since their upset win over the defending champion Crusaders and are coming off a comprehensive 30-14 defeat to the Blues.