Moana Pasifika suffer ninth straight loss of 2023 as second wooden spoon beckons

At Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland: Moana Pasifika 33 (Neria Fomai 27 min, Levi Aumua 56 min, Solomone Funaki 61 min, Fine Isi 73 min, 79 min tries; Lincoln McClutchie 4 cons). Rebels 43 (Lachlan Anderson 14 min, Josh Kemeny 18 min, Carter Gordon 36 min, David Feliuai 39 min, Alex Mafi 49 min, 59 min, 80 Monty Ioane tries; Reece Hodge 4 cons). HT: 5-26

Yellow card: Miracle Faiilagi (Moana Pasifika), Isi Tu’ungafasi (Moana Pasifika), Ezekiel Lindenmuth (Moana Pasifika), Jordan Uelese (Rebels)

Moana Pasifika have taken another step towards locking up the Super Rugby Pacific wooden spoon this year, with a 43-33 defeat to the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Played in front of a crowd of less than 1000 spectators at Mt Smart Stadium, Moana Pasifika lost against the team that went into the weekend one place above them on the points table.

The result keeps Moana Pasifika winless from their nine games this season and they’re now 11 points adrift from everyone else on the table.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Ryan Louwrens hits the Moana Pasifika defence at speed during the Rebels’ big win in Auckland.

It was the usual mix of errors and ill discipline that let down Moana Pasifika, Three of their players were shown a yellow card, with Ezekiel Lindenmuth only on the field for 20 seconds before he received his, which must be some sort of record.

Having the two teams with the worst defences in Super Rugby Pacific going up against each other, there was never much chance of this being a low scoring encounter.

The Rebels had the first opportunity to score and spent most of the first 15 minutes camped on Moana Pasifika’s try line.

Moana Pasifika showed resilience on defence, but also used up all of their warning and get out of jail cards conceding penalties and eventually referee Angus Mabey showed Miracle Faiilagi a yellow card as he eventually lost his patience.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Neria Fomai scored Moana Pasifika’s opening try against the Rebels.

The Rebels chose to go for a scrum, an area of the game they would have expected to dominate, and from it they moved the ball to the right where Lachlan Anderson had space to score.

The Rebels’ second try was disappointing from a Moana Pasifika point of view as blindside flanker Josh Kemeny tore down the wing to easily score.

Moana Pasifika eventually got themselves going and in the 27th minute Neria Fomai was on the end of the line to score a try as the backs quickly moved the ball wide.

After Isi Tu’ungafasi became the second Moana Pasifika player to receive a yellow card, Carter Gordon scored the Rebels’ third try, cutting back against the flatfooted defence.

Lindenmuth was the third Moana Pasifika player to be shown a yellow card at the start of the second half for a dangerous clean out.

Either side of tries to Alex Mafi, Moana Pasifika were able to get on the board again in the 56th minute when Levi Aumua broke through the defence to score.

Solomone Funaki and Fine Inisi (twice) scored late tries for Moana Pasifika to show that one positive from this night is that they’re no longer fading towards the end of game.

The big moment

When Miracle Faiilagi was shown a yellow card in the 13th minute, it was the signal that referee Angus Mabey had had enough of the constant infringing and it was going be a long day unless Moana Pasifika cleaned up their act. They didn’t.

Match rating

6/10: Late tries by Moana Pasifika set up a close finish, but really, they left their run too late.

MVP

The Rebels’ Alex Mafi showed more speed than you’d expect from a hooker to score a try from 40m out, then managed to bag himself a second try soon after.

The big picture

Moana Pasifika will need to win at least three of their remaining five games this year to avoid retaining the wooden spoon.