Damian McKenzie signs new two-year deal with Chiefs and All Blacks

The in-form Damian McKenzie has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until 2025.

McKenzie has led the Chiefs to the top of the Super Rugby ladder with a string of outstanding performances, and his signature will be a major boost for NZ Rugby, with Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett heading to Japan after the Rugby World Cup.

McKenzie said in a statement: “I’m grateful to be able to continue my career here in New Zealand with the Gallagher Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby for the next two years.

“The Gallagher Chiefs have given me endless opportunities, so to sign on with this great club was a no-brainer. I love being able to represent this proud region and will continue to do so.

“We’ve got a great playing group sticking around so the next few years are going to be really exciting.”

McKenzie has flourished in the No 10 jersey at the Chiefs this season, showing an ability to switch between his running game and a more measured tactical approach.

The development in his game management has made the All Blacks selectors sit up and take notice.

“We’re delighted with Damian,” All Blacks Ian Foster told Stuff. “The Chiefs have done a great job with them.

“He's shown a lot of maturity in his decision making. I think he would say that he's still not the finished product, but I think he's had a major impact on the competition.

“The thing we're excited about is his game management. In terms of form he’s really putting his name up for us to think hard about how we see him.”

McKenzie, 28, hails from the Deep South, but there was little prospect of him changing Super Rugby clubs. He has often talked about his love of the Chiefs, and has already made more than 100 appearances for the Hamilton-based club.

McKenzie did not make the All Blacks last year after spending a season with Suntory in Japan, but he is now a strong favourite to make the squad for the Rugby Championship and the Rugby World Cup after that.

Chiefs halfback Brad Weber said he had seen enormous growth in McKenzie since the start of his career.

“We were pretty similar in our early days with Waikato. We tried to run from everywhere and run ourselves out of trouble,” Weber said.

“We would also get ourselves into trouble, while scoring cool tries as well.

“It's about finding the balance, knowing when it's on and when to have a crack when it's clear and obvious.”