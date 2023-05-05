'Do whatever Smithy says': The wise words which set Anton Lienert-Brown on course

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders v Chiefs. Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. When: 7.05pm, Friday, May 5. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

When Anton Lienert-Brown pauses to take stock ahead of his 100th match for the Chiefs, he recalls the wise words of a teacher from Christchurch Boys’ High School.

Nine years on from being chucked in on the wing as an NPC-untested 18-year-old in the hostile environment of Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld against the Bulls, the 60-test All Blacks midfielder will finally become Chiefs centurion number 10 against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday night.

Lienert-Brown has played just one of the Chiefs’ last 17 Super Rugby Pacific games, thanks to a shoulder injury last year, and then the high ankle sprain in this year’s season opener against the Crusaders in Christchurch, which was initially expected to only sideline him for a couple of weeks.

A frustrating two months on, here he now is, back lining up at second-five, as he raises the ton for the club he, like Damian McKenzie, was lured to from down south by the great Wayne Smith.

And it was that coaching guru who Lienert-Brown paid tribute to when reflecting on how he ended up making Hamilton home a decade ago.

“I had a teacher at high school, and I really respected him, he told me, ‘You do whatever Smithy says’,” Lienert-Brown recalled.

“So that’s what I did. And, to be fair, when he [Smith] was talking to me, I was pretty starstruck, and I could hardly hear what he was saying. But having that conversation with my teacher already won me over, and obviously how he’s [Smith] looked after me throughout my career and what he’s done for me, I truly appreciate.”

So what was it, specifically, that Lienert-Brown does remember from ‘The Professor’ when he was selling him the vision of joining the Chiefs, then?

“Probably him telling me that he thinks I’ve got talent and I’m a good footy player,” he simply said. “I’ve never been the most talented bloke, so for him to instil that belief in me was pretty special.”

Indeed it was then-assistant-coach Smith who, when explaining Lienert-Brown’s rapid elevation to the Chiefs’ starting team on that South African leg of their 2014 season, labelled the green teen “a very mature young man”.

“In normal circumstances it's a hell of a big ask, but this is a pretty special kid," Smith had said of the surprise selection, when they opted to keep Tom Marshall at second-five instead of shifting him back to his more accustomed spot on the wing.

“There's a tinge of madness about us coaches as well. You get a gut feeling about a player. He's just one of those special young men who's all for the team. He's got a huge capacity to learn quickly. And we think his time's coming, so we're going to give him a crack.”

Current Chiefs coach, Clayton McMillan, describes the now 28-year-old Lienert-Brown as “just a good man”, who “cares deeply about this team” and “works really hard and earns everything that he’s been given”.

“He’s been a real warrior,” McMillan said. “He’s had a few challenges with injuries over the last couple of years, but it never dampens his enthusiasm, or the influence that he has on this team.

“He really leads the way in terms of his work rate, passion, and hopefully we do him justice this weekend with a performance that reflects the qualities he brings to our team.”

Making the milestone match extra significant for Lienert-Brown is the fact he will line up against brother Daniel – the 30-year-old prop to play from the bench for the hosts – with plenty of Christchurch-based family to make the drive south.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown was on hand to present brother Daniel with his taonga for his 100th Super Rugby game last year.

The brothers, remarkably, debuted at Super level on that very same weekend back in 2014, and it will be one week shy of a year since Daniel played his own 100th Super Rugby game, also in Dunedin, against the Force, when an injured Anton was on hand while the Chiefs were in Australia.

“I remember handing over his taonga last year to him in my sling, it’s pretty crazy to think a year later I’m going to be getting one down there as well.

“It’s special for me to play 100 games for this club and join some pretty special blokes.”

AT A GLANCE

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (capt), Shannon Frizell, Will Tucker, Fabian Holland, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Josh Dickson, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Jona Nareki.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Anton Lienert-Brown, Peniasi Malimali, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (co-capt), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (co-capt), Pita Gus Sowakula, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Josh Lord, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Alex Nankivell.