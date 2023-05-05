Highlanders must turn into human 'speedbumps' to slow Chiefs bulldozer Samisoni Taukei'aho

Three Crusaders try to stop Samisoni Taukei'aho last week – with varying degrees of success.

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders v Chiefs. Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. When: 7.05pm, Friday, May 5. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Highlanders captain Billy Harmon has highlighted the Chiefs brutal simplicity as the key factor behind their Super Rugby dominance this year.

While the bouquets have been flying for Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa, the phrase “post-contact metres” loomed largest in Harmon’s mind as he assessed the table-toppers.

“They don't overcomplicate things, they keep it pretty simple,” Harmon said. “They just trust in their men getting those post-contact metres.

“Obviously Damian McKenzie has been one of the best players in the comp around attacking and kicking, so if we can limit the opportunities to play the game, then we'll be in a good spot. I think the Crusaders did a pretty good job of doing that.”

Harmon makes a good and underappreciated point about the Chiefs’ kicking. While they do kick a lot, they often do it on their terms, or early in the tackle count with good quality ball.

That all goes back to the quality of their carry, with Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie Retallick, Pita Gus Sowakula, Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i giving them a battalion of bruisers to thunder their way through the first tackler.

Mercifully for the Highlanders, Retallick will miss the game in Dunedin on Friday, but All Blacks hooker Taukei’aho is capable of causing enough damage on his own.

Indeed, Harmon called on the Highlanders to embrace the principle of self-sacrifice to at least slow Taukei’aho’s progress.

“You talk about those post-contact metres, he's probably the number one guy for that,” Harmon said. “You just need to get in front of him, chop him.

“Sometimes a few of the boys might just be wee speedbumps, but you do anything to get him to ground, and then we’ll be away.”

The Highlanders will also have to throw some punches of their own, with coach Clarke Dermody challenging Thomas Umaga-Jensen to display “consistency” in a game that is an opportunity for him in terms of All Blacks aspirations.

Jona Nareki is another player with the potential to ask questions of the Chiefs, but the Highlanders do not believe he is ready to start after a long injury layoff.

”He had a bit of a false start through the season on comeback, he picked up a foot injury and we don't want to rush him in to be fair,” Dermody said.

“He was obviously a bit rusty against the Waratahs. Hopefully we can give him a bit more time against the Chiefs, and set him up for the back end of the season.”

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (capt), Shannon Frizell, Will Tucker, Fabian Holland, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Josh Dickson, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Jona Nareki.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Anton Lienert-Brown, Peniasi Malimali, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (co-capt), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (co-capt), Pita Gus Sowakula, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Josh Lord, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Alex Nankivell.